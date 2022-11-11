ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
FLORIDA STATE
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
POPSUGAR

Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

