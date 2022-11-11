Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
EW.com
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Says Marriage Troubles With Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Part of Family's Reality Show
Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind putting his family business in the forefront. Following his split, and reconciliation, with wife Jennifer Flavin, the 76-year-old actor admits that the world will see the entire thing play out on his family’s upcoming reality TV show. "Of course it’s part of the show,"...
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Silence About Why She Departed From ‘The Woman King’ Cast
Lupita Nyong'o has finally opened up about why she decided to step away from Gina Prince-Bythewood's box office hit 'The Woman King.'
Burt Reynolds Said the Biggest ‘Gunsmoke’ Surprise Was James Arness Refusing to ‘Play the Star’
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness carried himself in a way that completely shocked Burt Reynolds, standing out as one of the most significant moments of his career.
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Sylvester Stallone Is a Dad of 5 — Meet His Kids
Sylvester Stallone is one of the most recognized actors in the industry. His breakout role came in 1976 when he starred in "Rocky." The film was such a big hit that it received 10 Oscar nominations and went on to inspire a whole film franchise. It also led Sylvester to land his role as John J. Rambo in "First Blood." Similar to "Rocky," the 1982 action film resulted in a number of sequels that turned Sylvester into a pop culture icon. Even decades later, he's still dominating the acting industry with his roles in the "Creed," "Expendables," and "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.
‘Gunsmoke’ Fan ‘Disappointed’ That Ken Curtis’ Festus Haggen Fought to Preserve Slavery During the Civil War
Ken Curtis' 'Gunsmoke' character, Festus Haggen, was revealed to have fought for the Confederate Army during the Civil War, which disappointed some fans.
