AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta and Aiken Bank of America announces that they will provide the Golden Harvest’s Urban Farm funding and volunteer support. According to the company, the donation is a $30,000 grant to help fund the growth of the Urban Farm. The grant adds to the $20,000 donated by the organization last year to provide the farm with an updated greenhouse.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO