WRDW-TV
Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
A local nonprofit host benefit concert to give back to children across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “We’re excited to have so many people support us and hopefully raise a bunch of money we can give back to CSRA” said Kevin Kisner, Kisner Foundation. A fun night out with good music and food, and it’s all to help children in the CSRA , in the areas of Education, […]
WRDW-TV
Community honoring local veterans in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered in Aiken to honor veterans in a ceremony at the Salvation Army Chapel. We talked to people there about why this day is so important to them. David Mcray is a Korean War veteran. He says he spends his days helping other veterans in...
WRDW-TV
Out of the Darkness Walk in Aiken brings awareness to suicide prevention
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC, almost 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020 and more than 12 million seriously thought about it. The Out of the Darkness...
wfxg.com
Local business Ubora Coffee serves veterans for free in honor of Veterans Day
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Local business Ubora Coffee recognized veterans today by handing out free drinks to those who stopped by. This business is being run by active duty and veteran workers. Ubora offers an array of specialty coffees, all roasted in-house, responsibly sourced, and fairly traded from coffee farmers...
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest receives grant, volunteer support to grow Urban Farm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta and Aiken Bank of America announces that they will provide the Golden Harvest’s Urban Farm funding and volunteer support. According to the company, the donation is a $30,000 grant to help fund the growth of the Urban Farm. The grant adds to the $20,000 donated by the organization last year to provide the farm with an updated greenhouse.
vanishinggeorgia.com
J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro
Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WRDW-TV
Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A passion for teaching
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers are worth their weight in gold, especially the ones who love what they do like Ameesha Butler. She’s the Columbia County teacher of the year and she talks one on one with Richard Rogers about her passion for teaching.
Downtown Augusta housing development to meet needs of veteran community
A new Augusta housing development is underway to serve our veteran community.
wfxg.com
USC Aiken program to support Special Needs Students
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A new program launched in August 2023 by USC Aiken aims to support special needs students through employment and independent living opportunities. Families got to learn about it through PacerLIFE Family Night at Strom Thurmond High School. According to a release from the Edgefield County School...
WRDW-TV
How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
WRDW-TV
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
wgac.com
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide. The sheriff's office believes 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV is connected to the October 15th murder that occurred on Old Savannah Road. Thompson IV is 6'01" tall and 230 pounds. Deputies...
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
WRDW-TV
25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
As the city collects stormwater fees, what’s the status of ongoing issues?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we watch the storm spin its way north, some in Richmond County are worried about flooding. Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, but the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that. Here’s a look...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 13. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
