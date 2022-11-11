ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community honoring local veterans in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered in Aiken to honor veterans in a ceremony at the Salvation Army Chapel. We talked to people there about why this day is so important to them. David Mcray is a Korean War veteran. He says he spends his days helping other veterans in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Out of the Darkness Walk in Aiken brings awareness to suicide prevention

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC, almost 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020 and more than 12 million seriously thought about it. The Out of the Darkness...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest receives grant, volunteer support to grow Urban Farm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta and Aiken Bank of America announces that they will provide the Golden Harvest’s Urban Farm funding and volunteer support. According to the company, the donation is a $30,000 grant to help fund the growth of the Urban Farm. The grant adds to the $20,000 donated by the organization last year to provide the farm with an updated greenhouse.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

J. D. Roberts House, Circa 1858, Waynesboro

Built in the Georgian Cottage style by John Trowbridge for J. D. Roberts, this home later housed a doctor’s office, millinery shop, and the Burke County museum. Waynesboro Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash draws crews to Washington Road and Alexander Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 9 p.m. Sunday, News 12 noticed an active scene at Washington Road and Alexander Drive. Our reporter on the scene noted multiple ambulances and patrol cars with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office present and talked with a deputy at the intersection. The officer on...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

USC Aiken program to support Special Needs Students

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - A new program launched in August 2023 by USC Aiken aims to support special needs students through employment and independent living opportunities. Families got to learn about it through PacerLIFE Family Night at Strom Thurmond High School. According to a release from the Edgefield County School...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

How homeless vets are getting help in Augusta, elsewhere

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Department of Veterans Affairs and volunteers in Augusta and across the U.S. are working to help veterans who defended Americans and their freedoms but have no home to call their own. Toward that end, the Veterans Affairs Augusta Health Care System will host a Homeless Veteran...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road

Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect identified in Old Savannah Rd. homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide. The sheriff's office believes 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV is connected to the October 15th murder that occurred on Old Savannah Road. Thompson IV is 6'01" tall and 230 pounds. Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

25-year-old man killed in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Augusta on Friday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly violence that’s claimed more than 50 lives across the CSRA since spring. The victim was identified as Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton. The Richmond County...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy