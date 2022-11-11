Coin, Oxfam Launch Christmas Charity Initiative

GOODS DO GOOD: Coin is again teaming up with Oxfam Italia to launch a charity initiative in time for the holiday season.

Named “Aggiungi Amore,” or “Add Love” in English, the project is aimed at providing underprivileged communities in need with 2.6 million gallons of safe water.

The Italian retailer and the association tapped fashion designer Alessandro Enriquez to create limited edition graphics decking a collection of products to be sold at select Coin stores across the country and online. Additionally, Oxfam volunteers will be at Coin stores from Nov. 25 until Christmas.

The capsule collection comprises a sparkling wine bottle produced in the Lombardy region’s vineyard hub known as Oltrepò Pavese covered in a colorful checkered pattern overlaid with graphics of palm trees and red hearts. A range of five porcelain serving plates manufactured by Fasano Ceramiche bear hearts, waves, stars and palms for table sets that can be mixed and matched.

“We are proud to be supporting Oxfam this upcoming Christmas season, too,” said Monica Gagliardi, marketing and digital transformation director at Coin. “Last year we were able to bring 1.3 gallons of safe water to 87 countries, and especially to Palestine, Ethiopia, Yemen and Jordan,” she added.

A serving plate designed by Alessandro Enriquez for the Coin and Oxfam Italia tie-up helping provide fresh water.

Coin’s link with Oxfam dates back to 2013 when the pair started a three-year partnership supporting female empowerment. They joined forces again beginning in 2020, focusing on water accessibility, seen as a tool to fight inequalities.

Oxfam estimates that one-fourth of the global population, or about two billion people, have little to no access to drinking water. The initiative supported by Coin will allow the association to distribute potabilizing add-ons; personal care kits; install water buckets and moving tanks, as well as manual pumps.

“This year we want to reach as many people as possible, especially children who suffer more than anyone else, and women who provide their families with primary needs and oftentimes are forced to walk long distances daily to supply a minimum amount of fresh water,” said Marta Pieri, head of corporate partnership at Oxfam Italia. “Every donation will make a difference.”