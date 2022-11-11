Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
‘Days of Our Lives’ legend John Aniston, father of actress Jennifer Aniston, dead at 89
Legendary soap opera star John Aniston, who captivated daytime audiences for more than three decades as the calculating Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives,” died Friday, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed via social media. He was 89. In a Monday morning Instagram tribute to her father,...
Naomi Watts (‘The Watcher’) talks starring in a ‘grown-up thriller’ and her character’s ‘victorious’ ending [Exclusive Video Interview]
“This could happen to any family, and that is what is so compelling,” shares Naomi Watts about the story of the family at the center of the Netflix series “The Watcher.” The thriller — in which an overextended upper-class family moves into their dream home only to be tormented by a mysterious, menacing letter writer — is indeed based on a true story that was originally published in New York Magazine. “I just devoured the article, it’s so juicy and jam-packed with excitement,” recalls the actress. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “The Watcher”...
Comments / 0