“This could happen to any family, and that is what is so compelling,” shares Naomi Watts about the story of the family at the center of the Netflix series “The Watcher.” The thriller — in which an overextended upper-class family moves into their dream home only to be tormented by a mysterious, menacing letter writer — is indeed based on a true story that was originally published in New York Magazine. “I just devoured the article, it’s so juicy and jam-packed with excitement,” recalls the actress. Watch our exclusive video interview above. Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “The Watcher”...

13 MINUTES AGO