Holiday shopping under one roof at The Galleria at Scranton Prep
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO (WOLF). — The biggest shopping day of the year!. The Galleria at Scranton Prep hosted over 70 local vendors under one roof, to get everyone’s holiday shopping completed. Boutiques, crafters, artisans’ bakers, and chefs overtook the Xavier Center. The community was able to come together...
Dunkin' celebrates Veterans Day with 1,000 pounds of coffee donation
NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Dunkin Donuts is celebrating Veterans Day in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas by giving away one-thousand pounds of coffee to the Valor Clinic Foundation. Valor is an assisted living outreach for Veterans who need healthcare and shelter. Overrall--the amount of coffee donated equals out to...
Honoring our veterans in Luzerne Co.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — As communities across the nation come together to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day, so did the communities right here in Northeast, Pennsylvania. Lines were out the door at Mission BBQ today in Wilkes-Barre to join in on the celebration for...
Hardware store reminds people to prep for the winter season
West Pittston, Luzerne Co. — Northeast Pennsylvania might see it’s first snow of the season soon. Scott Sharrow, general manager at Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston said they are already seeing people stock up for the winter season. “We’ve already started seeing people come in for...
Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration
BLOOMSBURG,COLUMBIA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Honoring local Veteran's past and present. That's what one Columbia County community did today. Bloomsburg held it's 20th annual Veterans Day Celebration with a parade through the streets of downtown. “If it were not for our Veterans and giving us the freedoms that we have, we...
American Legion Post 121 held 97th annual Veterans' Day ceremony in Scranton
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — The Koch-conely american legion post one twenty one held their 97th annual veterans' day ceremony in Scranton. The ceremony was held in the Veterans Plaza by the courthouse. The event had good attendance despite the rain. “You guys are amazing just for being here in...
Fire closes section of SR-29 in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — A fire in Montrose closed a section of State Route 29 on Monday morning. According to PennDOT, SR 29 in Susquehanna County is closed between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street due to a fire. The estimated time of reopening is 3:00...
International exhibit of miniature art opens in Kingston
Kingston, Luzerne Co. — The thirty ninth annual international exhibit of miniature art opened in Kingston’s Mainstreet Gallery today. Featured are over three hundred paintings, all 3 by 5 inches or smaller. There are over one hundred artists featured, from NEPA to Belgium. All the art has never...
Winter driving tips as temperatures drop
Luzerne County — There was a five car crash on I-476 caused by icy conditions near Avoca today. State police say there were no major injuries. With the winter months ahead, people will start dealing with more ice and snow on NEPA roadways. Some drivers we spoke to today...
District 12 American Legion honors local veterans
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The District 12 American Legion honored our veterans at the Wilkes-Barre V.A. Medical Center today. Navy veteran Nicole Guest and fellow volunteers at the American Legion met with the residents and thanked them for their service as they hosted the Veteran's Day ceremony. FOX56's...
Police in Scranton arrive with search warrants at two businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — The Scranton Police Department shut down roads at the corner of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue Friday morning to execute a search warrant. Our crew saw a heavy police presence there for a good part of the day. Witnesses say the District Attorney was also...
Scranton comic convention gets bigger
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — Scranton wrapped up their 25th comic book convention in the Hilton today. The event was filled with vendors, writers, artists and fans with some even dressing up for the cosplay contest. There were writers and artists from Marvel, DC, Archie and even independent creators. This...
Mastriano officially concedes in the 2022 race for PA Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official release from Doug Mastriano, the 2022 candidate for PA Governor has declared his defeat. "We gave this race everything we could," said Mastriano. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do,...
Recovery and relapse during the holiday season
LAUREL RUN,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — The holiday's can be a very busy and stressful time of the year for most of us. But the holiday's can be especially difficult for those who are recovering from addiction. “Holiday time for the majority of addicts and alcoholics is typically a very difficult...
Ballot Adjudication Continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The eyes of the world are on Luzerne County as ballots are continuing to be counted after the paper incident on election day. “Luzerne County must do better” says Jim Haddock, Representative-elect from Pennsylvania’s 118th District. Ballot adjudication is still under way...
Man facing charges following hours long standoff in Luzerne Co.
Dallas Township ( Luzerne County) - Todd Bebo, 51, is currently at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility following a standoff with police. Dallas Township Police were called to a home in Dakota Woods around 11:30 Friday night, for a report of some sort of domestic dispute between Bebo and a woman. They also said that Bebo may also be armed with a weapon.
Triple-demic Threat: Pediatric beds full ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — RSV, COVID-19, and other viruses continue to keep hospitals busy. Beds have been near or at capacity for weeks and its overwhelming healthcare workers. Pediatric beds in Maine are at 100-percent capacity. Doctors say there's no evidence the viral load is worse than usual this...
Two PSP officers hurt in semi crash on I-80 early Saturday morning
Nescopeck Township (Luzerne County) - Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are in the hospital after getting hit by a tractor trailer while investigating another car crash. According to an official release from the PSP, two Troopers from Troop N Hazleton were on the scene of a crash this morning on I-80 at around 3 a.m..
18-year-old shot and killed at student apartment complex near Kutztown University
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. (WFMZ) - An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was...
