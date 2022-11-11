ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Emily Blunt Thinks Pink in Missoni Vest and Matching Trousers for Appearance on ‘The View’

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKctI_0j7SCx2T00
43 Photos

Emily Blunt appeared on an episode “The View” on Thursday in an all-pink ensemble to promote her new television show, “The English.”

For her television appearance, Blunt wore a pink lurex knit double-breasted vest and matching trousers from Missoni’s spring 2023 collection. She accessorized with a necklace, several rings, earrings and a pair of open-toe heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6UHt_0j7SCx2T00
Emily Blunt on Nov. 10 in New York City to appear on “The View.” GC Images

Missoni’s spring 2023 collection marked new creative director Filippo Grazioli’s first womenswear show. The designer’s womenswear collection focused on figure-hugging dresses and space-dyed knits. The color palette included black-and-white, yellow, blue, pink and shimmering silver.

Blunt worked with stylist Jessica Paster to create her look for the appearance on “The View.” Paster has been working with Blunt for her ongoing press tour for “The English.” Paster has also dressed Blunt in Vivienne Westwood, Elie Saab and Prada. Paster’s clients include Li Jun Li, Nicole Scherzinger and Emayatzy Corinealdi.

For makeup, Blunt went for a soft, approachable daytime look featuring a pink lip and a light touch of blush, looking very natural. She parted her hair down the center and did it in a wavy style.

During her segment on “The View,” Blunt sat with the show’s cohosts to discuss her debut as a producer and starring role in her new Western series “The English.” Blunt discussed how she wants to change the narrative for women in Westerns.

“The English” is a British-American Western drama miniseries that tells the story of a woman seeking revenge on a man responsible for the death of her son. The show also stars Chaske Spencer, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones. The series debuted in the U.S. on Prime Video on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards

Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Julia Roberts Lights Up The Red Carpet In A Plunging Barbie Pink Dress Beside George Clooney

Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thezoereport.com

Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy