Sun Zhe Returns to Elle China as Editor in Chief

Sun Zhe, one of China ’s most prolific fashion editors, will return to Elle China as editor in chief, the Hearst publication confirmed Friday.

He will take up the position beginning Nov. 21, succeeding Nicole Xue, who left the title in September after almost three years.

Sun was first appointed to the role in 2005, at the age of 29. He succeeded Angelica Cheung, who left the position to work on the launch of Vogue China.

He was the third editor in chief in Elle China’s history, and the youngest person to hold that title in China at the time. Elle was the first international fashion magazine to enter the Chinese market in 1988.

He stayed in the role until 2007. After that he spearheaded the launch of the Chinese edition of Grazia. Sun stayed in the role of editorial director and managing director of Grazia China until last year.

During his tenure, he turned Grazia China into one of the most successful fashion publications and generated considerable revenue.

Not long before his departure from Grazia China, Sun released a series of popular articles on Weibo, detailing the key moments in his career and his encounters with various industry figures and subsequent controversies.

He called his first year and a half at Elle China “unsuccessful.”

“Judged by the results, I was quickly and tragically swept out of the game,” he said on Weibo.

Sun could not be reached for comment at press time.