Candice Testa named Union County Teacher of the Year
Candice Testa, a First Grade Teacher at William J. McGinn Elementary School in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, has been named Union County Teacher of the Year. Candice Testa graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and a master’s degree from Rutgers University. For the past 20 years, she has influenced the lives and guided the learning of hundreds of elementary students. Her dedication to her profession can be seen each day, where she regularly encourages and meets the needs of all levels of learners in her first-grade class. As a teacher leader, Candice supports her colleagues where her door is always open to veteran and young teachers alike. She serves as the President of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Education Association where she has molded a tight-knit community of educators and staff who recognize their best interests will be met during the school year and beyond. Candice is a recipient of the Building Teacher Leader Capacity Grant Project, awarded by Kean University, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). Advocating for her students has been her drive and knowing that she played a part in their success over the last two decades is her greatest accomplishment.
Linden Public Library to host Autumnal Wellness Expo – Nov. 14
The Linden Public Library will be holding an Autumnal Wellness Expo (A.W.E.) at the library on 31 East Henry Street in Linden. The event will be held on Monday, November 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The expo is open to all and free of charge. At this event,...
Why Is the Murphy Administration Protecting NB’s Illegal Preschool Trailers?
Officials in the North Bergen School District and Trenton know that “TCU” stands for “Temporary Classroom Unit” and they know TCUs shouldn’t be in service for an indefinite period of time. But they don’t care. Fifteen of North Bergen’s (NB) preschool’s TCU trailers are...
The History of Denville’s Santaland
It may be silent right now, but soon the activity on Clark Street in Denville will be bustling with activity. The Saturday following Thanksgiving, Santaland will officially open, and after the long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa is welcoming children and families again to his home away from home.
WHS Girls Volleyball holds 13th Annual Pink Out Fundraiser
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Westfield High School Girls Volleyball team held its 13th Annual Pink Out fundraiser on September 30 as varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen teams played East Brunswick High School, with all proceeds raised benefiting Pathways, a program of The Connection for Women and Children that supports women with cancer and cancer survivors. The Westfield High School Student Government Association (SGA) also organized a homeroom fundraising effort and a staff/student volleyball game, raising an additional $1,500 for Pathways.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Enjoy a Scandinavian Shopping Spree in New Providence
After a 3 year delay because of the pandemic, Lodge Linne #429 VOA will once again be sponsoring their annual Import Sale on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 42nd annual Scandinavian Import and Gift Sale will be held at Salt Brook School, 40 Maple St, New Providence, NJ (off Springfield Ave,). The sale will be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and is handicapped accessible. Admission is free.
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club Bus Trip
The Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club will be having a bus ride to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The bus will leave the Acme parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $35 which includes $18 back in slot play. For reservations please contact Lilliam Furze at 908-709-0515.
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
Beautiful Mountainside Volunteer Group Joins Borough of Mountainside to Purchase Lots to Preserve Open Space
The volunteer group Beautiful Mountainside joined forces with the Borough of Mountainside to purchase two adjacent lots at the corner of Mountain Avenue and New Providence Road in Mountainside, in anticipation of creating open space. Beautiful Mountainside worked hand-in-hand with the Mountainside Mayor and Borough Council to secure a significant...
Cooperman Barnabas welcomes new transplant surgeon
LIVINGSTON, NJ — The renal and pancreas transplant division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig, who joins Drs. Stuart R. Geffner and Harry Sun with associates in transplant and general surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access, and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne Earn Eagle Scout Rank
Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne from Berkeley Heights Troop 68 held their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on September 10, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Church in New Providence. Shane and Griffin are the Troop’s 120th and 121st Eagles Scouts since the troop was founded in 1934. To earn...
Neighbor called cops on Black NJ girl, 9, while she was taking care of local trees
A New Jersey man called the police on a nine-year-old Black girl while she was outside spraying trees with a homemade solution to protect them from spotted lanternflies.
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi Strongly Rebukes False Statements Made By Morris County Democratic Party Chair
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk, Ann F. Grossi, strongly refutes the highly partisan, uninformed, and defamatory remarks published by the Morris County Democratic Committee Chair. The Clerk’s Office now provides you with fact, rather than fiction. The paper order in question was ordered by the printer for...
Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
Huge crowd, celebrities fill Bayonne park for unveiling of Wepner statue
Nearly 400 people crowded into Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a seven-foot tall stature of the city’s most famous citizen, boxer Chuck Wepner. A number of celebrities came out to join the tribute to Wepner, including boxing greats Larry Holmes, Iran...
Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly
The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
