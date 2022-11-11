ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, NJ

Renna Media

Candice Testa named Union County Teacher of the Year

Candice Testa, a First Grade Teacher at William J. McGinn Elementary School in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, has been named Union County Teacher of the Year. Candice Testa graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and a master’s degree from Rutgers University. For the past 20 years, she has influenced the lives and guided the learning of hundreds of elementary students. Her dedication to her profession can be seen each day, where she regularly encourages and meets the needs of all levels of learners in her first-grade class. As a teacher leader, Candice supports her colleagues where her door is always open to veteran and young teachers alike. She serves as the President of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Education Association where she has molded a tight-knit community of educators and staff who recognize their best interests will be met during the school year and beyond. Candice is a recipient of the Building Teacher Leader Capacity Grant Project, awarded by Kean University, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). Advocating for her students has been her drive and knowing that she played a part in their success over the last two decades is her greatest accomplishment.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

Linden Public Library to host Autumnal Wellness Expo – Nov. 14

The Linden Public Library will be holding an Autumnal Wellness Expo (A.W.E.) at the library on 31 East Henry Street in Linden. The event will be held on Monday, November 14th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The expo is open to all and free of charge. At this event,...
LINDEN, NJ
mypaperonline.com

The History of Denville’s Santaland

It may be silent right now, but soon the activity on Clark Street in Denville will be bustling with activity. The Saturday following Thanksgiving, Santaland will officially open, and after the long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa is welcoming children and families again to his home away from home.
DENVILLE, NJ
Renna Media

WHS Girls Volleyball holds 13th Annual Pink Out Fundraiser

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Westfield High School Girls Volleyball team held its 13th Annual Pink Out fundraiser on September 30 as varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen teams played East Brunswick High School, with all proceeds raised benefiting Pathways, a program of The Connection for Women and Children that supports women with cancer and cancer survivors. The Westfield High School Student Government Association (SGA) also organized a homeroom fundraising effort and a staff/student volleyball game, raising an additional $1,500 for Pathways.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Renna Media

Enjoy a Scandinavian Shopping Spree in New Providence

After a 3 year delay because of the pandemic, Lodge Linne #429 VOA will once again be sponsoring their annual Import Sale on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 42nd annual Scandinavian Import and Gift Sale will be held at Salt Brook School, 40 Maple St, New Providence, NJ (off Springfield Ave,). The sale will be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and is handicapped accessible. Admission is free.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club Bus Trip

The Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club will be having a bus ride to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The bus will leave the Acme parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $35 which includes $18 back in slot play. For reservations please contact Lilliam Furze at 908-709-0515.
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era

Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
NEWARK, NJ
Renna Media

Beautiful Mountainside Volunteer Group Joins Borough of Mountainside to Purchase Lots to Preserve Open Space

The volunteer group Beautiful Mountainside joined forces with the Borough of Mountainside to purchase two adjacent lots at the corner of Mountain Avenue and New Providence Road in Mountainside, in anticipation of creating open space. Beautiful Mountainside worked hand-in-hand with the Mountainside Mayor and Borough Council to secure a significant...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Cooperman Barnabas welcomes new transplant surgeon

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The renal and pancreas transplant division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig, who joins Drs. Stuart R. Geffner and Harry Sun with associates in transplant and general surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access, and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Renna Media

Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne Earn Eagle Scout Rank

Shane Morrison and Griffin Lorne from Berkeley Heights Troop 68 held their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on September 10, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Church in New Providence. Shane and Griffin are the Troop’s 120th and 121st Eagles Scouts since the troop was founded in 1934. To earn...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town

Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly

The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

