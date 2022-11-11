Nas’ Calabasas home was burglarized over the weekend, with a pair of bandits breaking into the residence and making off with a handful of the rapper’s valuables. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Saturday evening (Nov. 12) around 8:30 PM PT while the 49-year-old was in New York celebrating the release of his sixteenth studio album King’s Disease III. The intruders gained entry to the premises by busting through a rear door of the property, causing a considerable amount of damage to the home and reportedly making off with two bags worth of items belonging to the Grammy Award winner....

CALABASAS, CA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO