Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take 2: Josh Allen’s elbow injury could reveal plenty about the Bills’ true quality
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. 1. We’re about to get the first bit of evidence on whether the Bills are truly as good a team as we think they are.
What uniforms the Bills, Vikings will wear in Week 10
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will wear during their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. At the time of posting, the Vikings have yet to announce an official uniform combo for Sunday. This is the most-likely option based on the Bills’ announcement.
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
FOX Sports
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10
The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live game updates from NFL Week 10
Much of the buzz surrounding today’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings has been about the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen and whether or not he will play today. An elbow injury has led to Allen listed as “questionable” for the game, although he practiced on Friday.
Comments / 0