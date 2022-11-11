ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
FOX Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen likely to start in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills are going to have Josh Allen under center Sunday. NFL Network reported on Saturday that Buffalo isn't promoting quarterback Matt Barkley from its practice squad, which presumably means that Allen will suit up against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10. Allen suffered an elbow sprain in...
BUFFALO, NY

