Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
Enjoy a Scandinavian Shopping Spree in New Providence
After a 3 year delay because of the pandemic, Lodge Linne #429 VOA will once again be sponsoring their annual Import Sale on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The 42nd annual Scandinavian Import and Gift Sale will be held at Salt Brook School, 40 Maple St, New Providence, NJ (off Springfield Ave,). The sale will be open to the public between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and is handicapped accessible. Admission is free.
Renna Media
WHS Girls Volleyball holds 13th Annual Pink Out Fundraiser
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Westfield High School Girls Volleyball team held its 13th Annual Pink Out fundraiser on September 30 as varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen teams played East Brunswick High School, with all proceeds raised benefiting Pathways, a program of The Connection for Women and Children that supports women with cancer and cancer survivors. The Westfield High School Student Government Association (SGA) also organized a homeroom fundraising effort and a staff/student volleyball game, raising an additional $1,500 for Pathways.
Renna Media
Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club Bus Trip
The Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club will be having a bus ride to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The bus will leave the Acme parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $35 which includes $18 back in slot play. For reservations please contact Lilliam Furze at 908-709-0515.
Renna Media
Warren Public Schools Celebrate National Custodian Day
In recognition of National Custodian Day, the district would like to acknowledge and thank the incredible team of custodial and maintenance staff in the Warren Township Schools. The department includes 28 professional employees led by Director of Operations Michael Pate, including Angelo L. Tomaso School: Spencer Adriaanse – Head Custodian,...
Renna Media
Beautiful Mountainside Volunteer Group Joins Borough of Mountainside to Purchase Lots to Preserve Open Space
The volunteer group Beautiful Mountainside joined forces with the Borough of Mountainside to purchase two adjacent lots at the corner of Mountain Avenue and New Providence Road in Mountainside, in anticipation of creating open space. Beautiful Mountainside worked hand-in-hand with the Mountainside Mayor and Borough Council to secure a significant...
Renna Media
Candice Testa named Union County Teacher of the Year
Candice Testa, a First Grade Teacher at William J. McGinn Elementary School in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, has been named Union County Teacher of the Year. Candice Testa graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and a master’s degree from Rutgers University. For the past 20 years, she has influenced the lives and guided the learning of hundreds of elementary students. Her dedication to her profession can be seen each day, where she regularly encourages and meets the needs of all levels of learners in her first-grade class. As a teacher leader, Candice supports her colleagues where her door is always open to veteran and young teachers alike. She serves as the President of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Education Association where she has molded a tight-knit community of educators and staff who recognize their best interests will be met during the school year and beyond. Candice is a recipient of the Building Teacher Leader Capacity Grant Project, awarded by Kean University, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). Advocating for her students has been her drive and knowing that she played a part in their success over the last two decades is her greatest accomplishment.
Comments / 0