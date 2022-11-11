Candice Testa, a First Grade Teacher at William J. McGinn Elementary School in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District, has been named Union County Teacher of the Year. Candice Testa graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton and a master’s degree from Rutgers University. For the past 20 years, she has influenced the lives and guided the learning of hundreds of elementary students. Her dedication to her profession can be seen each day, where she regularly encourages and meets the needs of all levels of learners in her first-grade class. As a teacher leader, Candice supports her colleagues where her door is always open to veteran and young teachers alike. She serves as the President of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Education Association where she has molded a tight-knit community of educators and staff who recognize their best interests will be met during the school year and beyond. Candice is a recipient of the Building Teacher Leader Capacity Grant Project, awarded by Kean University, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE). Advocating for her students has been her drive and knowing that she played a part in their success over the last two decades is her greatest accomplishment.

