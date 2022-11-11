ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Best Sun Protection 2022: The 5 best sunscreens for golfers

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. As golfers, we spend A LOT of time in the sun. It’s super important...
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/14/22): Titleist TSR2 fairway wood

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Golf Digest

Callaway's Great Big Bertha lineup: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line (driver, fairway wood, hybrid and irons) employs special forms of carbon composite and grades of titanium—even in the irons. The goal is to maximize the way mass can be reallocated in search of new distance potential—all without the limitations of cost.
New York Post

Get an early Black Friday deal on this top-rated, at-home golf simulator

Got a golf lover on your gifting list this year? We bet they’d love the opportunity to play golf year-round, rain, snow, or shine, right from the comfort of their living room. The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator turns that dream into a reality, offering the chance for golfers to not only play but improve their swing mechanics even in the frigid winter.
golfmagic.com

Five things I WISH I knew as a beginner golfer: What to avoid

Golf is a tremendously frustrating game for those that have played it for years. But to the uninitiated it can seem overly complicated. There are just so many rules to digest. So much equipment to use. So many different types of shots to try and master. So many different ways to practice.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?

Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Golf.com

Best rain gear 2022: Stay dry on the course with these handy items

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. There’s nothing worse than getting caught on the course in the rain unprepared —...
lifetrixcorner.com

Car Washes: The Pros and Cons of Doing it Yourself

Whether you’re a proud owner of a brand-new shiny car or your car is well-loved and a bit more static, you’ll understand the importance of having your vehicle look its best. Doing your car wash yourself can be incredibly satisfying and leave you with a freshly clean vehicle at a fraction of the cost. While auto detailing can be expensive, it’s also something that most people don’t want to spend too much on.
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 New SUVs With The Most Cargo Space According to J.D. Power

The large SUV class has no shortage of options, but which is best on space when also considering price and ratings? MotorBiscuit explains J.D. Power's list for 2022. The post Top 5 New SUVs With The Most Cargo Space According to J.D. Power       appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com

Ford Share Price Jumps 25%

Ford’s share price has risen 25% in the last month, as all of its recent sins have been forgiven. The rise compares to 15% for the Dow over the same period. The increase comes as Ford fights several headwinds. It has unexpectedly upped the prices of its two most popular electric vehicles. These are the F-150 Lighting and the Mustang Mach-E. Ford's management missed its expense estimates for the last quarter by about $1 billion. Supply chain problems have hurt vehicle deliveries, but it shares that problem with most other manufacturers. A coming recession may dent car and light truck demand. Rising interest rates could also hurt sales, at least for those who want to finance their car purchase.
retrofitmagazine.com

Tankless Water Heater Features Built-in Pump

Rinnai America Corporation has launched the RE Series Tankless Water Heater, a non-condensing unit with a built-in pump, featuring Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation. Rinnai raises the bar with a new line of advanced non-condensing tankless water heaters unlike anything else on the market, delivering a level of installation ease, as well as enhanced serviceability, reliability and usability.

