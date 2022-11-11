Read full article on original website
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest...
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022. ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE. * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold. overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions. across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning.
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10. NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See...
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in...
