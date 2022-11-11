ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun Lake Tribe has a lot of big ideas ahead for growth

The north-south corridor of the U.S.-131 expressway between Bradley and Wayland may well become a hotbed of commercial and residential activity. Its rural character just might be transformed. Officials from the Gun Lake Casino’s investment arm, Gun Lake Investments, recently were interviewed by MiBiz, and said the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of...
WAYLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

National Audubon Society award-winning photographer documents Reeds Lake birds

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Michigan photojournalist with multiple national Audubon awards has turned his cameras toward Reeds Lake. Steve Jessmore, who works as a freelance photographer after a lengthy career in photojournalism, documented “Birds Doing Stuff” as part of The Reeds Lake Project through the Friends of the East Grand Rapids Library.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
