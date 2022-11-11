Read full article on original website
Gun Lake Tribe has a lot of big ideas ahead for growth
The north-south corridor of the U.S.-131 expressway between Bradley and Wayland may well become a hotbed of commercial and residential activity. Its rural character just might be transformed. Officials from the Gun Lake Casino’s investment arm, Gun Lake Investments, recently were interviewed by MiBiz, and said the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of...
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
Business exterior upgrades in and near downtown Muskegon to be funded with new grant program
MUSKEGON, MI – Hoping to bring a fresh look to businesses and storefronts, the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority is offering grants to tenants and property owners. Up to $15,000 in matching façade grants are available on a first-come-first-served basis. The Building Façade Improvement Grant program is the first...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Allegan Co. aims to make internet more available with $70 million project
The Allegan County Board of Commissioners agreed to a nearly $18 million contract that will provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to thousands of unserved homes and businesses.
79th District Court arraignments, Nov. 11, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Leonardo Guararrama, of 4705 N. 120th Ave., Hart; State, Sheriffs’, Chiefs’ Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT); third-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Nov. 15 at 3 p.m. Bail: $10,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Lori...
Get rid of old tires at free event in Grand Rapids
If you've swapped out the tires on your car in preparation for the snow and you need somewhere to dispose of the old ones, there's an opportunity to do that for free.
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Muskegon Co. road commission says they're prepared and well-stocked, ahead of first snowfall
MUSKEGON, Mich. — With the first accumulating snowfall on the way in West Michigan, road crews are getting ready. "It's Michigan," Drew Nichols, Muskegon County Road Commission Maintenance Superintendent, says. "Here we go again." The road commission wants to make sure drivers are aware and careful on the roads...
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
In-person classes to resume at Grand Rapids school after concerns about deteriorating wall
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Innovation Central High and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High will resume in-person classes Monday following concerns about a deteriorating wall in the shared school building at 421 Fountain St. NE. Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Leadriane Roby said classes will resume as normal Monday, Nov....
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
National Audubon Society award-winning photographer documents Reeds Lake birds
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Michigan photojournalist with multiple national Audubon awards has turned his cameras toward Reeds Lake. Steve Jessmore, who works as a freelance photographer after a lengthy career in photojournalism, documented “Birds Doing Stuff” as part of The Reeds Lake Project through the Friends of the East Grand Rapids Library.
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
Data ethicist to discuss how technology can impact racism at week-long public event
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Leading data ethicist and criminal justice consultant Renée Cummings is coming to Grand Rapids next week for a public series to discuss how data can be biased. She’ll talk about how using biased data, especially as it relates to technology, can influence systemic racism....
