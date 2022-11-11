Read full article on original website
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Car shows for good causes
WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
Waco-area news briefs: Instant Pot cooking class Tuesday at Extension office
The city of Waco Solid Waste Department is marking America Recycles Day by hosting a scrap tire collection day from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19, at 501 Schroeder Drive. All tires will be recycled and not sent to the landfill. The event is for Waco residents only. Residents...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is dead and another is in custody, according to police. There is no further threat to the community, police...
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Tickets on sale for Sammons Community Center's Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
TEMPLE, Texas — Tis the season, it is once again time for Sammons Community Center to welcome the community to their 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner!. The theme of this year's dinner is "A Merry and Bright Senior Christmas Dinner". The event will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
Sunday Night Lights keeps the city of McGregor strong
MCGREGOR, Texas — In late September, tragedy hit the city of McGregor. As a way to bring light to the city, members of the community held an event on Nov. 13, called Sunday Night Lights at Bulldog Stadium. "Their loss will be remembered forever," Jimmy Bennett, founder of the...
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
