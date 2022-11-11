The Miami Marlins announced that Caroline O’Connor was promoted to president on Monday, making her the second major female hire by the team in the last two years, and making the Marlins the first U.S. major sports franchise to have a female president and general manager. “When I talk to young girls, I really like them to see me in my role because I didn’t feel like I had that role model,” O’Connor told ESPN. “And I want people to see themselves when they see me and know that it is a possibility.” O’Connor, who will handle business operations, joins Kim Ng, who was brought in as general manager in 2020. The newly minted president was brought into the company by Yankees Allstar and former Marlins CEO, Derek Jeter, in 2017. “We are fortunate to have someone with Caroline's business acumen and vision leading our day-to-day business operations,” said the chairman and principal owner of the team, Bruce Sherman. “Her passion and drive for success is unmatched in our game and the South Florida market.”Read it at ESPN

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO