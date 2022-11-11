Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
A fast 14 helps Whitehall football bury last year’s District 11 final heartbreak
Nigel Linton quickly let everyone know things were going to be different. On the same date last year, Whitehall High School’s football team let a late lead slip away and fell in overtime of a district final vs. East Stroudsburg South. Linton, whose 2021 was derailed by an injury,...
Parkland, Becahi, Notre Dame girls volleyball all advance to PIAA semifinals
Three Lehigh Valley girls volleyball teams will compete on Tuesday for a spot in the PIAA final. Parkland, Bethlehem Catholic and Notre Dame all triumphed in state quarterfinal matches Saturday. In the Class 4A bracket, Parkland (24-0) swept Wilson West Lawn 25-22, 25-11, 25-16 at Spring-Ford High School. Junior Allison...
Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title
Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
Executive Education football beats Catty on 62-yard TD pass with 3 seconds left for D-11 title
FULL STORY: Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua. Executive Education 32, Catasauqua 29 — Rapid Recap. The Executive Education football team turned a third-and-25 into a 62-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors their first District 11 championship in just their second year of the program’s existence.
Northern Lehigh football dominates way to 2nd straight district title
The Northern Lehigh High School football team’s second straight district title was never in serious doubt Thursday night. The top-seeded Bulldogs routed second-seeded Tri-Valley 40-15 in the District 11 Class A final at Lehighton Area High School. The victory gives Northern Lehigh (11-1) back-to-back D-11 crowns after winning the...
Martinez scores brace to send Parkland boys soccer into state semifinals
The Parkland boys soccer team has used its clinical counter attack to put together a very successful postseason campaign. The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 champion Trojans continued that trend Saturday afternoon and are now heading to the state semifinals. Parkland scored twice on the counter to defeat District...
College football roundup: Freshman Tremba makes a splash on senior day
It was Senior Day last Saturday at Franklin & Marshall, but it was freshman quarterback Ty Tremba of Parkland High School who shined the brightest for the Diplomats in a 56-7 Centennial Conference victory over Moravian. Tremba completed a sizzling 22 of 26 pass attempts for 317 yards and touchdowns...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Will Eagles player who idolized Brian Dawkins play with the same ‘energy’ against Commanders?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott used to watch the Eagles on television when he was younger, watching quarterback Donovan McNabb lead the offense and safety Brian Dawkins man the middle of the field as a safety. Scott remembered McNabb on the cover of “Madden 2006,” the well-known football...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
Catasauqua football’s Pacheco does his talking with his shoulder pads
The Catasauqua football team has moved junior Dylan Pacheco all over the field the last few years. But you won’t hear any complaints from Pacheco about having to play multiple positions.
Eagles injury report: Will Avonte Maddox be available to play on Monday Night Football?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott stood up in the middle of the field at Lincoln Financial Field, beginning finishing up his stretching and ready to begin the short sprints that are part of the team’s warm-up process. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Scott was...
North Hunterdon wins sectional title with wild high-scoring win over Randolph
Saturday in Clinton Township, North Hunterdon and Randolph slugged it out like a pair of punch drunk prize fighters through a frenzied fourth quarter that included seven touchdowns. But it was the host Lions that answered the bell one last time to win the NJSIAA North 2 Group 4 championship, 49-35.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Commanders vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 10
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles face the Washington Commanders in NFL Week 10 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. EST.
Hawks vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST. This betting...
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0