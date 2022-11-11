ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Central Catholic football exacts revenge on Becahi, wins 14th District 11 title

Caiden Shaffer plays nearly every snap for Allentown Central Catholic High School’s football team as the Vikings’ leading rusher and standout linebacker. And on Saturday afternoon, Shaffer rushed for both touchdowns and 154 yards on 24 bruising carries and helped keep Bethlehem Catholic out of the end zone in Central Catholic’s 14-3 victory in the District 11 Class 4A championship game at Whitehall’s Zephyr Stadium.
Executive Education football beats Catty on 62-yard TD pass with 3 seconds left for D-11 title

FULL STORY: Executive Education football wins 1st district title in dramatic victory over Catasauqua. Executive Education 32, Catasauqua 29 — Rapid Recap. The Executive Education football team turned a third-and-25 into a 62-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Raptors their first District 11 championship in just their second year of the program’s existence.
LHU: Three Champions Power Wrestling to Strong Showing at Journeymen Classic

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team dominated the field at Sunday’s Journeymen Collegiate Classic at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pa. Out of six Bald Eagle wrestlers, three secured individual championships and three more finished as runners-up. For head coach Scott Moore and The Haven, it caps three straight days of competition after the Bald Eagles faced off against No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 NC State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day

PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Caboose being moved to Lehighton

A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
