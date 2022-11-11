ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

"The first goal was how long can I stand up," Jeff Bridges said in a recent interview Jeff Bridges is opening up about a major milestone. In a recent interview with The Independent, the 72-year-old actor discussed the health challenges he faced before he would walk his daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, down the aisle at her wedding in August 2021. Bridges had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and contacted COVID-19 in January 2021. He announced later last year that his cancer is in remission. Before his daughter's wedding, "The first...
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids

Tia Mowry — who has partnered with Lactaid — shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict Tia Mowry is rolling with the punches as a newly single mother to her two kids. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lactaid, the actress, 44, also opens up about home life with her two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Noting how she is "really learning how to really be present" in her new parental role,...
'My Three Sons' Actress Dawn Lyn in a Coma After Brain Surgery

“My Three Sons” actress Dawn Lyn, 59, is now in a coma after undergoing brain surgery. After news broke, her brother — former '70s teen heartthrob Leif Garrett — told TMZ, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time, having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently.”
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day

A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Awakes from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids

In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Husband Chandler Powell's Birthday: 'I Love You in Every Way'

Chandler Powell turned 26 on Monday — and his wife, Bindi Irwin, shared sweet photos of their family of three to celebrate Happy Birthday, Chandler Powell!  Bindi Irwin shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband on his 26th birthday Monday. Alongside a photo carousel featuring the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Grace, she penned a message about her love for Chandler.  "Our family. My world ❤️," Bindi, 24, captioned the post. "November 14 is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating my incredible husband's birthday. Chandler,...
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89

The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into...
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'

After announcing this week that she welcomed her first child, Rebel Wilson gave a glimpse at motherhood while she assembled some baby products for daughter Royce Lillian Rebel Wilson is putting in the work as a new mom. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, shared clips of herself performing some motherhood duties, including the assembly some baby products for her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate this week.  "OK and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram...
Elizabeth Hurley Recalls 'Nightmare' of Working with Matthew Perry amid His Addiction

Elizabeth Hurley and Matthew Perry starred in 2002's Serving Sara, which was shut down for more than two months due to the Friends actor's addiction struggle Elizabeth Hurley says working with Matthew Perry on the 2002 movie Serving Sara was a "nightmare" due to his struggles with addiction. In the wake of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress, 57, reflected on her time spent with the 53-year-old actor, whose substance abuse problems shut down the film set for more than two months. "I...
My daughter has Down syndrome, and her siblings are better for it

People often ask me what it is like having a sibling with Down syndrome for our two younger children, Marilee and William. Is having their 16-year-old sister, Penny, in their lives different than having a typical sibling? Is her presence better? Worse?. They are impossible questions to answer, because Penny...
