Second Harvest to give out turkeys, hams and traditional fixings on Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, families will have a chance to get some traditional Thanksgiving food from the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. They are encouraging guests to arrive early, so they have the best chance to grab a box of food before they run out. The...
etxview.com
Dept. of Agriculture says plan now to guarantee a Tennessee Christmas Tree
Tennessee’s weather has been accommodating for most Christmas tree farms this year, making it a great time for your family to pick the perfect tree to take home. “Our producers have worked hard and this year’s crop of Christmas trees is the best quality,” owner of Big Sky Farm in Sumner County and Tennessee Christmas Tree Growers Association executive director Justin Diel said. “As a result, there are plenty of locally-grown trees available across the state. A Tennessee Christmas tree purchased directly from the farm will often have better needle retention than what you may find at the store. To have the best opportunity to find the perfect tree for your home and family, visit one of Tennessee’s beautiful Christmas tree farms soon.”
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
mymix1041.com
Dates and limits for this year’s deer season in Tennessee
From News 12: A hunting tradition in Tennessee continues this weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee on November 19th. — for no antler deer, the limit varies by region. Anyone under 53 must take a hunter education class or hold an Apprentice Hunting License.
Deer Season Opens Saturday in Tennessee - TWRA Reminds Hunters to Always Be Safe
Deer Season Opens Saturday, November 19, for gun hunting in Tennessee. The season traditionally opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Although it's gun hunting season, hunters may use muzzleloaders or archery equipment (crossbows or bows and arrows).
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
Zillow ranks priciest TN metros to buy a home
New numbers from Zillow prove that the priciest towns are not always the ones you expect.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
Tennessee marked in worst category for flu activity
With the holidays right around the corner, health experts are urging people to get their flu and updated Covid shots now.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman
Four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is one of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets and is 10 days away from announcing his college commitment. With Hobbs’ commitment date approaching, 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Hobbs to commit to Tennessee. Landing Hobbs would...
wkyufm.org
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
Winter Folklore: Persimmon seeds and woolly worms signal a snowy winter for East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fall is the time of year when people look for signs to predict the winter to come. If you're not a fan of supercomputers calculating long-range winter weather trends and models, then why not turn to some fuzzy worms and persimmon seeds?. People in East Tennessee...
DEA: More than 18,000 pounds of medication collected in Tennessee during National Prescription Take Back Day
TENNESSEE, USA — The DEA said communities across the country safely disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites on Oct. 29, during its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Across the Louisville Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, over...
New Tennessee Lottery Jackpot Game
A new Tennessee-only jackpot game, with drawings every day, has been launched by the Tennessee Education Lottery. The jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won. Drawings held every night at approximately 9:00pm CT/10:00pm ET. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General...
