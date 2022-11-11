Read full article on original website
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
q13fox.com
State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
q13fox.com
Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Freezing fog and crisp afternoon sunshine ahead
SEATTLE - The sunshine this week will be absolutely beautiful, but don't let the sun fool you—it'll be quite chilly! At times this week, there could be fog or freezing fog in the morning. This morning, Western Washington woke up to mid to high-level clouds. That will clear for...
nbcrightnow.com
Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
q13fox.com
Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington
EUGENE, Ore. - Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first, the Ducks need to get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium...
Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle
The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
‘Stilly Doe’ man identified 42 years after being found in Stillaguamish River
EVERETT, Wash. -- More than 40 years after a man’s remains were found in the Stillaguamish River, forensic investigators announced they had finally identified him. For decades, that person was known only as “Stilly Doe,” yet cutting-edge science has finally managed to give that man a name: Othaniel Philip Ames.
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight
These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far. The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.
This Is Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
Witness of Renton road rage shares story
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
