Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crews recover man's body from Lake Washington

SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department has recovered the body of a man in the water in Lake Washington. Crews received reports of a "person in distress" in the water off the shore of Mt. Baker Beach in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. Rescue swimmers found...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Freezing fog and crisp afternoon sunshine ahead

SEATTLE - The sunshine this week will be absolutely beautiful, but don't let the sun fool you—it'll be quite chilly! At times this week, there could be fog or freezing fog in the morning. This morning, Western Washington woke up to mid to high-level clouds. That will clear for...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious Seattle pimp

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp. Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup

City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Nix vs. Penix when No. 6 Oregon hosts No. 24 Washington

EUGENE, Ore. - Sixth-ranked Oregon appears to be marching toward what could be a spot in the College Football Playoff. But first, the Ducks need to get past back-to-back ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Washington and No. 13 Utah next weekend. Both of those games are at Autzen Stadium...
EUGENE, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

KING 5's Unsolved Northwest series brings cold cases back into the spotlight

These missing person cases, murders and other mysteries are solvable. Here are the cases that KING 5's Unsolved team have covered so far. The Unsolved Northwest team is going through KING 5 archives and talking to victims' families and investigators to try to uncover the truth about some of the nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington state.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA

