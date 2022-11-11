Frank Stams – The Browns control their own destiny

Frank Stams of the In the Dawg Pound Podcast (Raw and Unfiltered Football talk) and former NFL lineman joined Baskin and Phelps to discuss the Browns season up to this point. Have the Browns overlooked the linebacker position? Do the Browns have enough leadership in the locker room to handle the distractions? How does the bye week help an NFL team? Frank played 7 years for the Rams and the Browns and he explains what the differences were from playing in Los Angeles and Cleveland.