Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
CMA Awards 1999: Alan Jackson & George Strait’s Middle Finger To Country Radio With “Murder On Music Row” Performance
It’s a week night and you’re winding down after a long day at work, so you decide to run to the gas station and get you a sixer of Bud heavy’s, and flip on the TV for a little while before you call it a night. Typically...
Danica McKellar Reveals She Moved to Rural Tennessee: 'My Christmas Movie Characters Have Rubbed Off on Me'
The Wonder Years alum tells PEOPLE about her family's big shift from life in Los Angeles to acres in the country It's not lost on Danica McKellar how much her life has looked like those of some of the characters she's played on screen recently. The Wonder Years alum, who next stars in Christmas at the Drive-In (out Nov. 25), has lived in Los Angeles since age 7, but she recently decided to embrace a slower pace of life farther from the spotlight by moving to a rural homestead...
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian
Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian!. Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels.
Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and Shania Twain to Headline Tortuga Music Festival
Get excited country fans, especially ones who love to listen to their music beachside. The Tortuga Music Festival released details about their annual concert series, with Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, and Shania Twain headlining the event. The Tortuga Festival, which celebrates country music along with some pop and roots, revealed...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Miranda Lambert Takes Fiery ‘Geraldene’ to the 2022 CMA Awards Stage [Watch]
Miranda Lambert turned up the heat with a fiery performance of "Geraldene" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Donned in a fringe-trimmed denim get-up, Lambert looked like she was having one heck of a good time as she tore into "Geraldene," a track initially released on The Marfa Tapes, the 2021 collaborative acoustic album from Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall and later rerecorded for her acclaimed 2022 record Palomino.
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
CMA Awards 2022: Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett and More Tapped to Perform
Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing another group of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Set to hit the stage at this year's ceremony are Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Elle King, Patty Loveless, Ashley McBryde, Reba McEntire, John Osborne, Katy Perry, Pillbox Patti, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, The Black Keys, The War and Treaty, and Thomas Rhett.
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight is happy to be adding to his family after a difficult loss earlier this year. The "Back At One" singer and wife Leilani are expecting another baby together, McKnight revealed in an Instagram grid collage Thursday that showed him kissing his wife's bump. Sharing another three photos that...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Usher Says His Older Sons Feel Differently About His Fame, Talks 'Dedication' to All 4 of His Kids
In conversation with Tamron Hall, Usher explains how 14-year-old Usher V, known as Cinco, has different feelings about Dad's fame than Naviyd, 13, Usher is opening up about his experiences as a father of four. The "U Got It Bad" singer recently chatted with Tamron Hall on her eponymous daytime talk show, where she asked if his kids "know that dad is Usher." The 44-year-old laughed, explaining that, "they do, but they don't care." "Not even the older boys?" she asked. "My boys, they enjoy it. I have one son,...
Leonardo DiCaprio Celebrates His 48th Birthday with Star-Studded Bash in Beverly Hills
Leonardo DiCaprio received a ton of love from Hollywood's biggest players for his birthday this year. The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday. Among the guests in attendance at the event were his parents — George DiCaprio...
Rebel Wilson Celebrates Assembling Baby Swing for Daughter Royce Lillian: 'Crushing Momhood'
After announcing this week that she welcomed her first child, Rebel Wilson gave a glimpse at motherhood while she assembled some baby products for daughter Royce Lillian Rebel Wilson is putting in the work as a new mom. On Saturday, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, shared clips of herself performing some motherhood duties, including the assembly some baby products for her daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate this week. "OK and 20 minutes later, tada!" she began in the first video before giving her 11.3 million Instagram...
