The Wonder Years alum tells PEOPLE about her family's big shift from life in Los Angeles to acres in the country It's not lost on Danica McKellar how much her life has looked like those of some of the characters she's played on screen recently. The Wonder Years alum, who next stars in Christmas at the Drive-In (out Nov. 25), has lived in Los Angeles since age 7, but she recently decided to embrace a slower pace of life farther from the spotlight by moving to a rural homestead...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO