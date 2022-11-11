ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum Is for Sale, Just in Time for the Holidays!

Cleveland’s iconic A Christmas Story house is officially for sale, going up just days before the 1983 film’s sequel is set to be released on HBO Max. The listing encompasses the house and the neighboring properties associated with it, making it a dream for any fan who wants to play a part in keeping the precious piece of pop culture alive.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Designers of This Decadent Owners' Suite Share Their Favorite Luxurious Touches

The 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home in Atlanta exemplifies exceptional décor; lavish details elevate the luxury in every thoughtfully laid out, sumptuously furnished room. Take the elegantly appointed owners' suite, filled with fine fabrics and designed with comfort in mind by Niki Papadopoulos and Mark Williams of Mark Williams Design. The centerpiece is a king-size bed layered with what Papadopoulos calls a "deliciously comfortable" duvet and custom linens and pillows. The bed's pièce de résistance is the plush Stearns & Foster Lux Hybrid mattress, chosen for its height and presence—as well as its matchless comfort. Stearns & Foster mattresses are crafted by hand using premium materials, including the brand's exclusive memory foam and supportive innersprings. This one-of-a-kind design eliminates pressure points while delivering all-night support. The result is a mattress Papadopolous says the entire design team "would all love to take home!"
ATLANTA, GA
L.A. Mansion Once Owned by Mary Tyler Moore Fetches $14.6 Million

A Los Angeles mansion once owned by Mary Tyler Moore has sold for $14.6 million. The gated property, on roughly 0.85 acre, abuts the Bel Air Country Club golf course, according to listing materials. The buyer is Rob Rubano, a commercial real-estate investor, according to two people familiar with the deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
This Luxe Media Room Is Designed to Bring Family Together

Keia McSwain created a space that's both luxe and family-friendly. "Generally when people think about a media room, they just think about the TV," says designer Keia McSwain. And to her, that's only one small part of the story: “It should be a space where they can congregate, escape, chill, hang out, have fun, play games, and interact with each other... and have a drink or six,” jokes the designer, principal at Kimberly + Cameron Interiors.
Finishing Touches That Add Personality to the Whole Kitchen

You can tell with one glance that the kitchen of the 2022 House Beautiful Whole Home in Atlanta was designed to encourage gathering—consider its generous square footage, eat-in dining area, and large centerpiece island. But a closer look reveals the unique details that designer Whittney Parkinson used to give this space individuality and personality and ensure that anyone who enters the warm heart of the home will want to linger.
ATLANTA, GA

