Inside the Derek Carr, Davante Adams crunch-time disconnection: Raiders duo's stats highlight 4th-quarter flop

Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea Deal
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcoming
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Yardbarker
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Chargers
The Chargers, on average, allow their opponents to rush for 147.2 yards per game, ranking them fourth-worst in the NFL. The 49ers are ranked 15th and average 118 yards per game on the ground. With Christian McCaffrey's emergence and Elijah Mitchell's return, the 49ers should look to dominate the Chargers with their rush attack. If the Chargers load the box to stop the run, head coach Kyle Shanahan must be creative to successfully move the ball on the ground. Look for wide receiver Deebo Samuel as another bonus in the 49ers' rushing attack. Run the ball successfully, and win the game.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
An angry Bill Cowher explained why he thinks the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday is a 'disgrace'
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Raiders later today in Las Vegas and they will do so with their new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, taking them into battle for the first time since his surprising hiring last Monday. Saturday, of course, has only been a coach at the high...
FOX Sports
Will the Las Vegas Raiders move on from Derek Carr in 2023?
The Las Vegas Raiders made substantial changes this past offseason with the hope of putting together a memorable 2022 campaign. Eight games into their season, it's been anything but memorable for Josh McDaniels' team. The Raiders currently sit at 2-6, good for last place in the AFC West. Superstar wide...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory
No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Raiders lose third in row as last-ditch pass by Carr to Adams fails to connect
Matt Ryan got his job back as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback under TV analyst-turned-interim coach Jeff Saturday, and the result was a clutch pass from Ryan to Paris Campbell for a 35-yard touchdown and a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
