Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO