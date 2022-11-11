ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction

Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
LkldNow

Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road

On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
LAKELAND, FL
marrymetampabay.com

Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa

Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
TAMPA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public

To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Oldsmar developments inching forward

OLDSMAR — Despite rumors to the contrary, city officials say the planned developments in Oldsmar’s downtown district are moving forward, with updates expected to be made before the City Council soon. After one business owner claimed on social media that the proposed workforce housing/townhome project planned for the...
OLDSMAR, FL

