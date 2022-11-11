Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
businessobserverfl.com
Waterfront house in Sarasota with 12-car garage goes to auction
Shiver me timbers! A $10 million house known by neighbors as The Pirate House on Lido Key in Sarasota for its pirate statue on the patio has gone to auction. DeCaro Auctions International is auctioning off the house, which is also known by locals as the Cactus House for the number of cacti on the property. The residence resembles the modern Miami Beach Art Deco movement, according to a statement.
Nitrogen Ice Creamery Opens on County Line Road
On a mission to open a frozen dessert franchise, Joel and Nancy Covitz have brought Milkster Nitrogen Creamery to a fast-growing part of southwest Lakeland. It’s in a shopping plaza with a new Publix store at County Line Road and Pipkin Road. The Milkster brand, which started in Michigan...
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Blush and Gold Indian Wedding | Hilton Downtown Tampa
Veanna and Trevor's downtown Tampa Indian wedding combined the soft colors of springtime, chic gold accents, and an abundance of romantic candlelight for their ballroom celebration. “We chose a chic romantic theme. We love the classy, elegant look, as well as keeping it light and floral since we did get...
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
thatssotampa.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
Hotbins, an Amazon return store where prices change daily, opens in Tampa
It could be a box of pampers, or it could be an Xbox, you don't really know!
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay real estate market screeches to a halt after interest rate hike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public
To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Oldsmar developments inching forward
OLDSMAR — Despite rumors to the contrary, city officials say the planned developments in Oldsmar’s downtown district are moving forward, with updates expected to be made before the City Council soon. After one business owner claimed on social media that the proposed workforce housing/townhome project planned for the...
