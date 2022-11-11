ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur Smith on loss to Panthers: 'We've got to do everything better'

 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons were out of sync offensively for the duration of Thursday night’s 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Without a ground attack to rely on, the team looked to quarterback Marcus Mariota, who couldn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter.

Mariota’s overall numbers could lead you to believe it was one of his better games, but the Falcons QB put the ball into harm’s way multiple times. In his defense, it was a really poor performance from Atlanta’s offensive line. Ultimately, Thursday’s game showed what happens to the Falcons offense when it can’t establish the run.

Head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media after the game, but he didn’t sound like a man about to make a quarterback change.

“There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to do better, and it starts everywhere,” said Smith. “It starts at the top with me. There’s a lot more that goes into quarterback play than just stats and we got to protect better. We’ve got to do everything better.”

When asked directly about the quarterback situation, Smith continued to focus on the team’s overall performance.

“You can make it about the quarterback, how ’bout about the team?”

