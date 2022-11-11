ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man dies after getting trapped under truck in Mira Mesa crash

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lat36_0j7SAyzc00

SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man was killed in Mira Mesa Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned under the vehicle, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. near Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way, when a man walking northbound on Polaris Drive, located on the east side of the intersection with Capricorn way, was hit by a silver Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound on Capricorn Way, San Diego police stated in a news release.

The pedestrian ended up pinned under the truck, prompting a rescue response from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults

Crews were able to get the pedestrian out from under the truck, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, SDPD said.

A SigAlert was issued, closing Capricorn Way at Polaris Drive while police investigated the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area for several hours.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and the incident is currently under investigation. Alcohol was determined as a non-factor in the crash, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Eastbound lanes shutdown on Coronado Bridge after multi-car crash

CORONADO, Calif. — All eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge were shutdown Sunday evening following a multi-crash, according to the Coronado Police Department. According to CHP logs, dispatchers received reports of a crash around 2:30 p.m. involving several vehicles that hit each other traveling eastbound on the Coronado Bridge. When...
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

Boarded-Up Building Catches Fire on San Ysidro

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a boarded-up building in San Ysidro Saturday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. The fire was reported at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard and crews finished mopping up at 3:10 a.m., according to the department. No one...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy