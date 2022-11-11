Man dies after getting trapped under truck in Mira Mesa crash

SAN DIEGO — A 74-year-old man was killed in Mira Mesa Friday after being hit by a truck and getting pinned under the vehicle, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash was first reported around 7:30 a.m. near Polaris Drive and Capricorn Way, when a man walking northbound on Polaris Drive, located on the east side of the intersection with Capricorn way, was hit by a silver Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound on Capricorn Way, San Diego police stated in a news release.

The pedestrian ended up pinned under the truck, prompting a rescue response from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to get the pedestrian out from under the truck, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, SDPD said.

A SigAlert was issued, closing Capricorn Way at Polaris Drive while police investigated the crash. Drivers were asked to avoid the area for several hours.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and the incident is currently under investigation. Alcohol was determined as a non-factor in the crash, police said.

