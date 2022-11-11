Hey, L.A. Swifties, Taylor Swift expands Eras tour, including two more shows at SoFi

Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Aug. 28 in Newark, N.J. (Evan Agostini/invision/AP)

Taylor Swift has added

to her already expanded Eras tour, including two more gigs in Los Angeles, “due to unprecedented demand for tickets.”

The “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze” singer will play SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 8 and 9, in addition to her previously announced shows on Aug. 3, 4 and 5. Those previously announced shows were meant to close out the U.S. leg of the tour, which supports her 10th and record-breaking “Midnights” album.

The five-night stint makes Swift the first artist to present that many shows at the 70,000-seat, $5-billion venue that opened in 2020. (It’s also the joint home of the NFL’s L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers.)

L.A.-based sister act Haim will perform at all five of Swift’s SoFi shows. The Aug. 3 and Aug. 8 concerts will also feature “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” artist Gracie Abrams, with “Baby Girl” singer Owenn playing Aug. 4 and “ABCDEFU” singer Gayle featured Aug. 5 and Aug. 9.

The Grammy Award winner on Friday also announced additional stops in Glendale, Ariz., where the tour will now kick off a day earlier on March 17. The other additional stops include shows in Las Vegas; Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Fla.; two in Houston; Atlanta; Nashville; Chicago; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Minneapolis; Cincinnati; Kansas City, Mo.; and Denver.

The problem-riddled pre-sale registration for verified fans has already closed, but presale for all shows begins Tuesday and public ticket sales begin Nov. 18. However, prospective buyers have already complained of sticker shock with ticket prices up to $449 and VIP packages up to $899 before fees.

Throughout the week, the 32-year-old phenom released several remixes of the “Midnights” self-loathing lead single “Anti-Hero,” featuring the Bleachers, Roosevelt, Kungs, Jayda G and an acoustic version.