ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Melba's po-boy shop will host author signing, giveaway of book in latest literacy event

The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup

The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Eagles, Judith Owen, Toussaint tribute, zydeco anniversary: music for the week of Nov. 17

The week before Thanksgiving features a cornucopia of musical options. Zydeco Night 30th anniversary with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas. On Nov. 19, 1992, the fledgling Rock ‘N’ Bowl presented accordionist and singer Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-chas for the venue’s very first “Zydeco Night.” Over the next 30 years, the Thursday evening Zydeco Night became a tradition at the original Rock ‘N’ Bowl that continues at its current location. Good-natured “battles” between the late Beau Jocque and Boozoo Chavis attracted huge crowds and helped establish zydeco in New Orleans, a couple hours east of its home range in southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII

The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 2 Canal Street

Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits

There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school

St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said Monday. Drennan will take over July 1 but will begin transitioning into the role in January....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

With city budget on line, Cantrell officials promise better communication

As the city budget process entered its third week Monday, aides to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faced questions from City Council members about transparency and communication. Council members said they’ve often received comments on pending legislation at the last minute, or they’ve been left wondering who to ask about...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings

Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy