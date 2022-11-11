Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO