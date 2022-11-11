Read full article on original website
Chef Serigne Mbaye to open Dakar NOLA restaurant on Magazine Street next week
After running his Senegalese cuisine-inspired Dakar NOLA concept as a pop-up at various locations, including a residency at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum, chef Serigne Mbaye is opening it as a tasting menu restaurant in Uptown. Mbaye and business partner Effie Richardson will open Dakar NOLA at 3814 Magazine...
Melba's po-boy shop will host author signing, giveaway of book in latest literacy event
The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.
Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup
The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
Eagles, Judith Owen, Toussaint tribute, zydeco anniversary: music for the week of Nov. 17
The week before Thanksgiving features a cornucopia of musical options. Zydeco Night 30th anniversary with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas. On Nov. 19, 1992, the fledgling Rock ‘N’ Bowl presented accordionist and singer Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-chas for the venue’s very first “Zydeco Night.” Over the next 30 years, the Thursday evening Zydeco Night became a tradition at the original Rock ‘N’ Bowl that continues at its current location. Good-natured “battles” between the late Beau Jocque and Boozoo Chavis attracted huge crowds and helped establish zydeco in New Orleans, a couple hours east of its home range in southwest Louisiana.
Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII
The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count
Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday they have obtained about 35% of the signatures needed to put the issue in front of voters, with a little more than three months remaining before a Feb. 22 deadline. The update, provided during a news conference...
Plane from New Orleans crashes in Wisconsin with 56 shelter dogs onboard
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western Lakes...
Priced Out! 2 Canal Street
Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school
St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said Monday. Drennan will take over July 1 but will begin transitioning into the role in January....
Two St. Tammany families devastated after kids die in eerily similar car crashes
As the Pope John Paul II High School volleyball team prepared for a game in the state tournament in Lafayette last weekend, Coach Danny Tullis tearfully noted that his team had dedicated its season to the sister of one its players, a young woman who had been killed in a car crash several months ago.
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
City fund for Gordon Plaza residents moving costs effectively quashed amid legal concerns
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell said at a meeting Tuesday that the city won’t be able to put any money into the fund he created earlier this month to pay Gordon Plaza residents’ relocation costs without opening itself up to potential lawsuits. In addition to...
With city budget on line, Cantrell officials promise better communication
As the city budget process entered its third week Monday, aides to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell faced questions from City Council members about transparency and communication. Council members said they’ve often received comments on pending legislation at the last minute, or they’ve been left wondering who to ask about...
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
I-10 East closed at Chef Menteur Highway due to overturned 18-wheeler, officials say
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday due to an overturned 18-wheeler, Louisiana traffic officials said. Drivers heading across the I-10 Highrise Bridge to New Orleans East and Slidell should expect heavy delays. All lanes were closed as of 2 p.m. and traffic...
