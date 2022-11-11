Read full article on original website
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
Lake Eola swans receive checkup during Orlando’s annual swan roundup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful’s most beloved birds got top treatment at Lake Eola on Saturday. The City of Orlando gathered a team comprising a veterinarian and specially-trained volunteers to round up as many as 80 swans Saturday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
westorlandonews.com
Fresh&co Continues Florida Expansion with Winter Park Restaurant Opening
Fresh&co, a NYC-based healthy, fast-casual restaurant group committed to connecting people to real food, celebrated the opening of its Winter Park, Florida restaurant. This gives the popular Manhattan eatery its second location in the Sunshine State. The Winter Park restaurant, located at 527 S Park Ave., opened November 10th. The restaurant will offer seating for up to 12 guests, and will be open from 7am until 9pm, seven days a week.
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
freelinemediaorlando.com
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Earl the Squirrel Now Meeting Guests at Universal Studios Florida
Earl the Squirrel is a celebrity at Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays, even being the subject of this year’s Holiday Tree Hunt. Now we spotted him out and about for a meet and greet!. Earl is wearing a red and black flannel trapper hat, and a green sweatshirt...
westorlandonews.com
How Does Orlando Rank for Fast Food Lovers?
From the drive-in to the drive-thru, America loves finger-lickin’ good fast food – and so does Orlando apparently. To mark National Fast Food Day on November 16th, LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers. Florida cities topped the...
EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Nov 12-18: Health & Harvest, Flavor Fest, Taste of…
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Health & Harvest Festival, “Taste of” events and more. Edible Orlando magazine has been publishing for 11 years now and while we have a big stack by the couch, we don’t expect you’re the same kind of completist. The latest print issue takes a look back through some of the great recipes we’ve published, the ones we keep going back to in our own kitchens. Example? That fantastic icebox cake with the photo at the top of the page!
attractionsmagazine.com
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
usf.edu
This central Florida community flooded after Hurricane Ian and again after Tropical Storm Nicole
Some central Floridians who were flooded after Hurricane Ian are inundated all over again after Tropical Storm Nicole. Astor is situated northwest of Orlando, on a bend of the St. Johns River between lakes George and Dexter. “I love this river, but a lot of nasty stuff comes up with...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Mills 50 tattoo artists leave their mark on Orlando
The part of downtown well known for its plentiful public art, the Mills 50 District, offers a variety of venues where you can acquire art that can be taken with you everywhere. Tattoos, while seen as taboo in the fairly recent past, have become commonplace among millennials and Gen Z-ers who are of age.
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
First Coast News
Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
whatnoworlando.com
La Granja to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The growing Latin American fast casual brand La Granja Chicken Steak and Seafood will soon be opening a new Orlando location, according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 728 South Alafaya Trail, in an area relatively unpopulated by restaurants. The nearest eateries are IHOP, Subway, and Taco Bell, just a bit north on South Alafaya Trail.
Nicole knocks over 60-foot Christmas tree at Crane’s Roost Park
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Nicole just made it onto Santa’s “Naughty List.”. As the tropical storm moved through Central Florida, it blew over the large Christmas tree at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Crews at the park are working to raise the fallen tree and...
vieravoice.com
Merritt Square Mall Con
First cosplay, comic con event in the Merritt Square Mall. Over 30 vendor tables and all free to event. We hope you come dressed in your best Black Panther outfits along with any other hot cosplay outfits for our contest happening at the show so come on out and have a blast.
