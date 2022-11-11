Read full article on original website
Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen president
Democrat Megan Green was the big winner in the race to be president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, but she may face a challenge from a fellow Democrat in just a few months. Hancock & Kelley: Green elected STL Board of Aldermen …. Democrat Megan Green was the...
St. Louis church donates $10K toward counseling for CVPA students, staff
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area church is stepping up with donations for first responders, students and staff affected by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. The Gathering Church, with locations in South City, Clayton and Webster, is donating gift cards to all St....
'I think it'll be a struggle': Central VPA students, staff start virtually Monday
ST. LOUIS — Monday marks the first time students and staff will be back to learning and teaching, since the deadly shooting on Oct. 24. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will return to class via virtual learning on Nov. 14. One CVPA student shared his worries and thoughts about heading back to school with 5 On Your Side.
Sorority hosts empowering, informative event in East St. Louis
A local sorority put on a community service event Saturday in East St. Louis.
Hazelwood group gets ‘shocking’ election win, recalls three fire directors
A Hazelwood Citizens group claims a historic victory in Tuesday’s election, becoming the first group to successfully oust directors of a fire district from office.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews surprised dozens of elementary school students Friday in the Ritenour School District.
Students share marijuana edibles, several get sick at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Several students had to go to the hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at a St. Louis middle school. This happened at the North Side Community School, in Midtown, in the arts district of the Grand Center area. The school's executive director Doug Thaman said, two eighth...
Affinia Healthcare hosts anti-violence block party in St. Louis
Dozens of people braved the cold weather Saturday for an anti-violence block party at Affinia Healthcare.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Urban League to offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals in St. Louis
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will offer thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to families in need ahead of the holiday.
City alderwoman proposes bill to double aldermen pay next session
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Next year, St. Louis is transitioning from 28 wards to 14, cutting the board of aldermen in half. However, some board members said more constituents means they should earn more money. “I am not running, so there is no personal gain in this for me. I...
St. Louis area churches help erase people’s medical debt
Churches are banding together to raise money to help residents wipe out medical debt.
Together Credit Union launches the St. Louis CITY SC official debit card
Together Credit Union, St. Louis CITY SC’s official banking partner, is hosting a scavenger hunt on Sun. 11/13, to celebrate the launch of CITY’s debit card.
St. Louis area nonprofits ask for community's help during cold months
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area nonprofits are pleading for the community's help, now that the temperatures outside have drastically dropped. The bitter cold on Saturday afternoon came faster than many anticipated, including Michael Robinson, City Hope St. Louis CEO and Founder. "Totally didn't expect it, but surprise, it's...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen will discuss possible pay hikes after April elections
ST. LOUIS — President-elect Megan Green said for years men and women on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen (BOA) have been underpaid. "I do think it's long overdue," Green said. "We've had quite the disparity from other similar size cities and it's time to catch up." The St....
Anti-violence block party to be held today
Affinia Healthcare is hosting an anti-violence block party later this morning.
Missouri Middle school students got sick after eating marijuana edibles shared by other students: police
"You don't know what the reaction of someone else is going to be when you offer them anything, let alone an infused edible," Robyn Clarke told KMOV.
Smash-and-grabs continue at several St. Louis businesses
Businesses in north and south St. Louis, the Central West End and even downtown have all been hit. Smash-and-grabs continue all around the area.
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
