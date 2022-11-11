ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxC4i_0j7SA8cR00

The Backyard Brawl will be one of the key non-conference matchups on Friday night as West Virginia looks to extend its winning streak over Pitt to six games.

The Mountaineers took care of business in the season-opener by defeating Mount St. Mary's 76-58 despite an extremely slow start offensively. West Virginia's defense played with tremendous energy and effort, holding the opposing Mountaineers to an 18-point first half.

Pitt also cruised to victory in their first game of the season defeating UT-Martin 80-58. Ole Miss transfer Blake Hinson had a heck of a debut notching 27 points on 9/18 shooting from the floor.

The Panthers pulled down 18 offensive rebounds which helped lead them to several second chance baskets, getting them to the 80-point mark. They didn't shoot the ball all that well going just 11/40 from three-point range. If that poor shooting carries over into tonight's game, Pitt will be in trouble because West Virginia simply won't allow that many second chance points.

Scroll to Continue

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 52.1% chance to win while Pitt has a 47.9% chance.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more

After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
247Sports

Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State

It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma game

Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Highly-Touted Hoops Recruits In Attendance for Backyard Brawl

PITTSBURGH — On Friday night during Pitt’s game against West Virginia, several highly-touted recruits were in attendance. Both of Pittsburgh’s five-star prospects, 2025 Alier Maluk (Imani Christian) and 2025 Meleek Thomas (Lincoln Park) were in attendance. In addition, four-star forward Royce Parham (North Hills) and four-star 2024 guard Brandin Cummings (Lincoln Park) were at the game. Cummings is the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt

West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
voiceofmotown.com

What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat

West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Pitt. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. JT Daniels and the WVU offense will bounce back but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive issues that don't seem fixable at this point in the season. That said, the Mountaineers will be competitive from start to finish. They've played much better at home this season and I don't see that changing despite the recent slide.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game

Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy