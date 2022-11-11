Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Screens 'F is For Fake'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 pm, the Clark Art Institute screens "F for Fake," the final installment in its Film and Art series. The free showing is open to the public and takes place in the Clark's auditorium. According to a press release:. In "F...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Runners, Walkers Remember SPC DeMarsico
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Nearly 60 runners and walkers lined up on Eagle Street to participate in the returning Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Sunday. "We are so grateful that people came back out to remember Michael and make sure his name is never forgotten," event organizer Eileen Sullivan said to the runners and walkers gathered at the Veterans Memorial before the race. "Remember him, tell his story, remember the soldiers that are still out there, because there are so many."
iBerkshires.com
5 Must-See Exhibits this November
Berkshire County has an extensive number of museums from a wide range of disciplines. Each of these museums showcase local and visiting artists through their temporary exhibitions that explore a plethora of themes. 'Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight'. Norman Rockwell Museum. The Norman Rockwell Museum...
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Swears in Four New Firefighters
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire Department last week welcomed its newest firefighters, including its first woman. Morgan Goodell, Michael Jordan, Mitchell Maselli and Ranen Rothman were sworn in at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program, all...
iBerkshires.com
Elms Fells MCLA Women
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The visiting Elms College women's basketball team outscored MCLA 9-2 over the final minute as the Blazers pulled away from the hosts for a hard fought 68-58 win in non conference action. With the win, Elms improves to 2-0 on the early season. MCLA evens its...
iBerkshires.com
Harrington Second at State Qualifier
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield senior Kellie Harrington placed second at Sunday’s Division 2B meet at the state championship qualifier at Stanley Park. Harrington finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 44.96 seconds, just 10 seconds behind individual champion Carmen Luisi of Holliston, and secured a berth as an individual in Saturday’s state meet at Fort Devens.
theberkshireedge.com
One of the most beautiful farm properties in the Berkshires
Amazing opportunity to own 244 acres of rolling hills, open fields and farmland surrounded by one of the most picturesque views in The Berkshires. The Green River Farm property is comprised of three parcels of land, the first of which abuts Mount Hope Farm with views of the Taconic Mountains. This 95-acre parcel is the heart of the property where you will find the farm store, cidery, greenhouses, dairy barn, horse stable, and 2-bedroom renovated farmhouse. Extending northwest, crossing Green River Road, lies the second parcel containing 86 acres with 300 blueberry bushes and a 16-acre apple orchard. The third parcel is located across Cold Spring Road (Rte. 7) and contains 65 acres; of which 26.7 of those acres is unrestricted APR land. Call today to schedule a private tour.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys, Girls Win Titles at State Qualifier
GARDNER, Mass. – The format has changed, but the feelings remain the same for the Lenox girls and boys cross country teams, which swept the team championships at Sunday’s state meet qualifier on the Gardner Golf Course. “We pretty much consider this the new Western Mass equivalent,” Lenox...
iBerkshires.com
School Committee Approves Genocide Studies, History of Math Pilots
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee approved two new pilot courses on Wednesday, including a genocide studies course that has been in session at Taconic High School since the beginning of the year. "Research conducted by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League shows that hate speech, targeted vandalism and...
Some Berkshire County Residents Could be in for a Tough Winter; There is Hope
As mentioned in the past, the rise in food prices is making it difficult for some Berkshire County residents to make ends meet. When you combine this issue with fuel/heating costs, rent, mortgage payments, etc. this winter could be a very trying one for many folks throughout Berkshire County. A...
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
