Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And Thoughts On The Safe-T ActJason Morton's WorldChicago, IL
Replay Lincoln Park transforms into "Harry's House"
Harry Styles made a big splash with his stop in Chicago, and now a local bar wants to keep the party going for fans. Replay Lincoln Park is hosting a “Harry's House” pop-up as a nod to the singer.
'Harry Potter: Magic at Play' opens in Chicago
Privet Drive, the Forbidden Forest, and the Dungeons of Hogwarts are in Chicago as this city becomes the center of the wizarding world.
Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police
CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
Arlington Heights approves zoning change to allow sports betting near potential Bears stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - It was another step forward to make room for the Chicago Bears in Arlington Heights. Village trustees have approved a zoning change to allow a sports betting facility near the old Arlington International Racecourse. The zone change was critical to the Bears' $5 billion development proposal...
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
Partly sunny skies with cold temps Monday; Snow headed to Chicago Tuesday
CHICAGO - Monday will be partly sunny and just plain cold!. Highs will hit around 40 degrees. Monday night should be dry for the most part — but snow is on the way. The snow could reach our far-southern viewing area before dawn. The season’s first accumulating snowfall is...
15-year-old boy shot in alley on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley on Chicago's South Side Sunday. At about 5:57 p.m., the teen was in an alley in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. He was transported...
Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities
A community group is hopping around the South Side Saturday to give away free coats to those in need. Mr. Dad's Father's Club will be in Roseland, Englewood and Auburn Gresham to give away donations.
Chicago-based company creates board game inspired by rats as city is once again named rat capital of the US
CHICAGO - A Chicago-based company has created a board game inspired by rats as the city has once again been named the rat capital of the country. In the Target: Rats Game, each player is on a mission to multiply their rat family, build new nests and be crowned "Da Big Cheese," which is the rat ruler who sits atop of a golden thrown of Chicago deep dish pizza, the creators of the game said.
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend
CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago
Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
Chicago police prepare for busy holiday shopping season
Thursday marks two weeks until Thanksgiving, and Chicago police are already preparing to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping season.
Chicago police plan to increase foot patrols in high-traffic shopping corridors for the holidays
CHICAGO - Given the weather, it might not feel like the holiday season is around the corner, but it is fast-approaching. Thursday marks two weeks until Thanksgiving, and Chicago police are already preparing to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping season. Increased foot patrols on the ground are expected...
Chicago group turning plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless
CHICAGO - A group of women who meet every week in Hegewisch have plenty to feel good about. They’re helping the environment, and the homeless at the same time, by turning thousands of plastic bags into some comfort for the homeless. You’ll find the women in the back of...
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to kick off National Apprenticeship Week in Chicago
CHICAGO - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will land in Chicago Monday morning to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's push to strengthen the economy and build pathways to jobs through apprenticeships, career-connected learning and community colleges. The First Lady is scheduled to land at O'Hare International Airport at 11:30 a.m. She...
Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes
CHICAGO - Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar. Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff. The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November...
Gunfire reported outside Yorktown Center shopping mall
Lombard police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall.
North Side crime: 3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago's Rogers Park
The three men were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
