Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police

CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
Chicago-based company creates board game inspired by rats as city is once again named rat capital of the US

CHICAGO - A Chicago-based company has created a board game inspired by rats as the city has once again been named the rat capital of the country. In the Target: Rats Game, each player is on a mission to multiply their rat family, build new nests and be crowned "Da Big Cheese," which is the rat ruler who sits atop of a golden thrown of Chicago deep dish pizza, the creators of the game said.
Winter weather is coming for Chicago today with possible flurries this weekend

CHICAGO - Well it was sure fun while it lasted. Every day this month has been warmer than normal, and somewhat surprisingly, today will likely be as well. That’s because at midnight it was about 60 degrees. That will be the high for the day. Now colder air is sweeping in with afternoon readings likely to range from 38 to 44 degrees. That’s more than a 30-degree drop from Thursday’s record high.
Early words of wisdom for this winter in Chicago

Chicago - Try all we want but there is no stopping winter from coming for Chicago. We get a sneak preview of winter this weekend, at least in terms of temperatures. Our highs will only hit the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday, so it will feel more like early December than early November.
