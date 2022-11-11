When the Lakers square off with the Spurs on Friday, they may do so with nearly their entire roster at their disposal for the first time all season. On the heels of multiple murmurings that the likes of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant could finally suit up for the team after each suffered thumb-injuries prior to opening night, the Lakers assigned both down to their G-League affiliate on Tuesday for extra reps further signaling their looming returns.

