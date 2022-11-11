ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

What do the returns of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant mean for the rest of the Lakers’ rotation?

When the Lakers square off with the Spurs on Friday, they may do so with nearly their entire roster at their disposal for the first time all season. On the heels of multiple murmurings that the likes of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant could finally suit up for the team after each suffered thumb-injuries prior to opening night, the Lakers assigned both down to their G-League affiliate on Tuesday for extra reps further signaling their looming returns.
The Lakers and Warriors aren’t meeting LeBron James and Stephen Curry halfway

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are going to be inextricably linked in NBA history for their years of competition at the sport’s absolute peak. They’e impacted the way the game is played, both on and off the court, in ways that can’t ever be undone. They’ve also done more for their current teams than they’re getting in return.
Lakers take care of business beating Brooklyn to snap losing streak

After a five-game losing streak, the Lakers finally earned a win on Sunday, beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-103. With LeBron James out, the Lakers opted to add Austin Reaves to the starting lineup. He had a great game scoring 19 points against Sacramento on Friday, and Los Angeles was hoping he could help spark a struggling offense. He ended the night with 15.
Lakers Notebook: A budding two-man game, Lonnie Walker’s jumper getting an assist and transition failures

There’s no sugarcoating a 3-10 record. It’s an ignominious mark to bear for any team. For the Lakers, a franchise whose entire ethos since arriving to Los Angeles has been built around the importance of winning — and doing a lot of it — their start to the season has been an outright disaster by the very definition they penned themselves.
Report: Lakers don’t think they can judge this team until Dennis Schröder, Thomas Bryant are back

Sometimes the Lakers make it really easy to meme them. In fact, in recent years, it’s been remarkably simple. As the team has battled a number of injuries throughout the last two seasons, the feeling of an incomplete team has existed inside and around the team. It’s led to many jokes about the season not starting until [x] player returns or how this team can’t be judged until [x] player returns.
Kevin Durant on Russell Westbrook’s defense: ‘He’s just going to hack me’

It feels like decades ago that Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were positioned are rivals to one another. The latter’s departure from Oklahoma City created such a firestorm that the two once friends were very much enemies for some time. Nowadays, the pair are far more cordial and the...
Lakers outscore Nets in showdown between two disappointing teams

For one of the few times this season, the Lakers experienced a night of fun and joy on Sunday, beating the Nets 116-103. Impressively, Brooklyn has found a way to have worse vibes than the Lakers this season and looked like a team mailing it in by the fourth quarter.
BROOKLYN, NY

