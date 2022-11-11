Read full article on original website
Who was comedian Gallagher and what was his cause of death?
COMEDIAN, Gallagher, was known for smashing watermelons as a part of his iconic acts. On November 11, 2022, the 76-year-old icon passed away under hospice care in California. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr - more famously known as Gallagher - was a pop culture phenomenon. Born on July 24, 1946, the...
Late comedian Gallagher had a good reason for destroying those watermelons onstage
Gallagher died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs. He was 76. He was best known for his comedy specials in the '80s where he would smash watermelons.
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76
Gallagher, the comedian who rose to fame smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer on stage, has died at the age of 76. CBS News' Errol Barnett has more.
411mania.com
Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away
Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
