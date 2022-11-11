ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

CBS News

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Gallagher, the comedian who rose to fame smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer on stage, has died at the age of 76. CBS News' Errol Barnett has more.
411mania.com

Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away

Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
KTLA

Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset

Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

For Machine Gun Kelly in 'Taurus,' art imitates life

Colson Baker — popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox — stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on...

