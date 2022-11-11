Looking at the non-conference schedule for the Broncos, it was apparent that this team would be tested early and not be able to ease into 2022. South Dakota State, out of the Summit League, has made the NCAA tournament six times since 2012, including last year as a #13 seed. They suffered a heart-wrenching loss in overtime against Akron in their opener. They regrouped, and the Jackrabbits paid it forward in a last-second win over Boise State.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO