eastidahonews.com
Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals
MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype. Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies...
kmvt
4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal. Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy. Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week. 1A DII...
Meridian, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Meridian. The Mountain View High School football team will have a game with Meridian Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00. The Rigby High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mountain High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
Is Bishop Kelly one win away from most dominant Class 4A championship run ever?
BOISE, Idaho - Will top-ranked Bishop Kelly receive a true test this season? After Friday’s 33-15 romp over Minico, the tournament's top seeds are 48 minutes away from completing one of the most dominant runs in recent Class 4A history. Bishop Kelly (12-0), which has won its 12 contests by an ...
mwcconnection.com
Boise State Stumbles in Season-Opener against South Dakota State
Looking at the non-conference schedule for the Broncos, it was apparent that this team would be tested early and not be able to ease into 2022. South Dakota State, out of the Summit League, has made the NCAA tournament six times since 2012, including last year as a #13 seed. They suffered a heart-wrenching loss in overtime against Akron in their opener. They regrouped, and the Jackrabbits paid it forward in a last-second win over Boise State.
KTVB
Koetter duo focused on winning conference title together
For the first time, Dirk Koetter gets to coach his son. While the opportunity at Boise State is special, the father-son duo is focused on "winning a ring" in 2022.
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
CBS Sports
Nevada vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
KIVI-TV
Fruitland Police search backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate
Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
Idaho's Newschannel 7
