ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Federal authorities investigating small explosions at ‘little free library’ in Virginia

By Rachel Scully
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6xoL_0j7S8BZY00

Local and federal authorities are investigating a pair of small explosions early Wednesday morning at a “Litte Free Library” and a nearby amphitheater.

Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives joined local Arlington officials in investigating the Nov. 9 explosions, according to a press release of the incident .

VIDEO: 2 men dressed as maintenance workers swipe ATM from Tampa hotel

The first explosion occurred at the 100 block of N. Columbus St., where officials arrived at a reported outside fire. At the scene, they found that a privately owned book collection box, or a “Litte Free Library,” was destroyed. A Fire Marshal called to the scene and determined that the fire was likely caused by a small explosion.

During the initial investigation, officials located another possible crime scene at the Lubber Run amphitheater at 200 N Columbus St. The Fire Prevention Office will send any evidence to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for processing.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Arlington County Fire said the two incidents may be connected and the investigation is still ongoing. There are currently no suspect descriptions available.

The Fire Prevention Office requests that anyone that lives in the area with home surveillance equipment please review their video for any information that could help with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Explosions in Arlington prompt fire investigation

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they think two small explosions that took place Members of the Arlington County Fire Department were in the 100 block of N. Columbus St. around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning after they received word of a small fire outside. They found the fire as well as a […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WUSA9

'It was so loud' | Man shot dead in Dumfries Saturday as neighbors hear shots fired

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in Dumfries, Virginia early Saturday morning. The violent scene was found just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. Police said that multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Once they were on the scene, police found the car shot and the man inside.
DUMFRIES, VA
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt

On Nov. 5 at 6:22 p.m., two female juveniles entered a business in the 1000 block of South Hayes Street, concealed merchandise and began to leave without payment, Arlington police said. A loss-prevention officer confronted the suspects, during which time one of the two suspects became hostile, displayed a taser-like...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria Sheriff warns of phone scam

If someone calls and claims to be from the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office while demanding money, it’s a scam. That’s the message local law enforcement is trying to get out, as more city residents report receiving phone calls from scammers. It’s not a new scam, but it’s pervasive, leading officials to continue to spread the word.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
WUSA

Teen arrested for April carnival shooting in Woodbridge

Months after a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded during a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, investigators say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for the crime. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, is accused of firing several shots in the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy