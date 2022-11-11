Read full article on original website
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
Trevor Noah coming to Proctor’s Theatre
Comedian, actor and television host Trevor Noah will be visiting Proctor's Theatre in 2023, as part of his "Off The Record" tour.
Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
Elton John to Be Joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Final Dodger Stadium Concert
Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium. The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers. John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of...
John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Jennifer Aniston’s Father, Dies at 89
John Aniston, who starred as Victor Kiriakis in nearly 3,000 episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” died on Friday, Nov. 11. He was 89. The Greek-born, Emmy-nominated actor was a staple on the NBC soap opera for over 30 years, also appearing on daytime serials “Love of Life” and “Search for Tomorrow.” In 2022, Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for his work on “Days of Our Lives.” In 1986, the role earned him two Soap Opera Digest Awards — for outstanding actor in a leading role and for outstanding villain on a daytime serial. He was also the father of...
