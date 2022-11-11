Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
E-40 Releases New Banger, “In The Air Where It’s Fair”
E-40 is one of the West Coast’s most important and prolific rappers, a legacy he continues to create. In addition to songs like “Too Big” from this year with Mount Westmore, he’s just dropped “In The Air Where It’s Fair” with Cousin Fik. The Bay legend dominated the track with his trademark dizzying rhymes and off-beat flows, and also released a music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
GASHI Drops Moody “Elevators”
GASHI has certainly been on the rise for a while now. The Brooklyn rapper previously dropped 1984, an eighteen-song LP which features the likes of G-Eazy, Rose Gold, Diamond Cafe, Devault, and many more. The project subsequently turned heads, and GASHI now has an impressive list of collaborators, including Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Sting, and more. Now, he’s back with the highly anticipated follow-up Elevators.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & Hit-Boy’s “King’s Disease III” Gets All The Love On Our “Fire Emoji” Update
New tracks from Yung Bleu, Gucci Mane, and Fivio Foreign inside as well. Drake and 21 Savage got all the shine on last weekend’s Fire Emoji playlist update. This time around, Nas and Hit-Boy are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. The latter shared their long-awaited King’s Disease III...
hotnewhiphop.com
Never Broke Again Artist Meechy Baby Drops Off Solo Album, “Who Is Meechy 2”
Meechy Baby is on an undeniable roll in 2022. Having already delivered his Ratchet Talk album, featuring Scotty, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and NoCap just a few months back, he’s already returned with another full-length solo project for his fans. Titled Who Is Meechy 2, the 13-track arrival finds...
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2tymes Drops Off “Summo” Single, Announces “90 Days” Mixtape
It’s only been a few months since Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes’ name emerged amongst the mainstream rappers back in September. Since then, he continues to find new success with each song he drops. For his latest arrival, the lyricist is letting us know that he’s in the mood for “Summo.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas’ Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown Items
Thankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident. Nas’ weekend started off on a high note thanks to the arrival of his King’s Disease III album in collaboration with Hit-Boy. However, that joy was short-lived as on Saturday (November 12), his Calabasas home was robbed by two thieves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nigerian-American Artist Yinka Shares Sultry New Song, “Two Weeks”
Good news for those who love the rhythm and blues – we’ve got more new music for your outside of this week’s R&B Season playlist update. On that, we highlighted tracks from Stormzy, Rihanna, and Lil Tjay, among others. Now, though, we’ve got a rising Nigerian-American artist who’s making her HNHH debut today.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
hotnewhiphop.com
GMK Recruits Future For New Single, “Dark Days”
Florida rapper GMK has graced fans with his first album this week tiled “Born To Be Free.” It offered its fair share of bangers and more melodic cuts featuring the likes of Toosi, JayDaYoungan, and Yungeen Ace. However, one of its standout tracks is “Dark Days” with Future, who just changed his last name to Cash. Both MCs spit over an atmospheric beat to paint their pictures of hard times.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Debuts At No. 1
The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” atop the Billboard charts. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Moreover, this is the 6 God’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third. Her Loss is the year’s highest hip-hop/R&B debut in a week, and the fourth-largest US streaming week of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Sells 411K During First Week
Taylor Swift continues to lead the U.S. album sales race, but Drizzy and 21 came out on top overall. Her Loss – a collaborative album from Drake and 21 Savage – was one of the most highly anticipated projects this year. Initial reports revealed that the 16-track album’s first-week sales projections were somewhere in the mid-300K range. However, the rapping duo has gone on to blow those numbers out of the water. Unsurprisingly, they’re even looking at a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam The Artisan Is Tired Of Going In “Circles” On His Atmospheric New Track
HNHH’s “New Artists You Should Hear” editorial series has shined early spotlights on some pretty crucial rising artists. Vallejo game-changer LaRussell was featured in the series in 2021, and the shirtless rap sensation JELEEL! was featured in April. Today, Cam The Artisan — an artist featured last November — has stepped up to the plate to release his latest single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Reflects On Parenting: “Being A New Mom Is Insane”
Rihanna recently spoke about parenting with A$AP Rocky, admitting that she’s discovering a new type of tiredness. Rihanna discussed her life as a parent with Vogue during a recent interview ahead of her Savage x Fenty Volume Vol. 4 show. The Anti singer spoke about discovering a new type of “tired,” as well as the beauty of her child’s smile.
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Prince Sets Up Memorial At Site Of Takeoff’s Death
J. Prince set up a memorial at the site where Takeoff was killed. J. Prince has set up a memorial at the bowling alley in Houston where Takeoff was shot and killed. The memorial features hundreds of roses positioned outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling. Additionally, the Rap-A-Lot records co-founder also had doves released in Takeoff’s honor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Clowned For Bonnet Pic, 21 Savage Reacts
The Toronto star also bet $121k on a game of 2K between his collaborator 21 Savage and streamer Kai Cenat. Many of Drake’s bars, disses, and refrains on Her Loss have entered the pantheon of 6 God memes online. Especially “21, can you do something for me” went viral on platforms like TikTok, plus his cheeky “Purr” ad-lib. Recently, 21 responded to a couple of these with streamer Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, there’s a recent Drake pic in a bonnet that begs a reaction.
hotnewhiphop.com
DRAM Returns With “What Had Happened Was…”
Artistic growth can be hard to come across in the music industry, but DRAM is a shining example of the importance of artist development. The Virginia-bred artist (formerly known as Shelley FKA DRAM) dropped his debut album, Big Baby DRAM, in 2016, but shortly thereafter, he went on a years-long album hiatus. In 2021, he popped back out with a new stage name and his long-awaited sophomore album, Shelley FKA DRAM. Today, he has dropped his third LP — What Had Happened Was… — under his original stage name, and his growth over the years must be talked about.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Dances On Deji During Absurd Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather was having fun against his opponent. Floyd Mayweather’s post-prize fighting career has been bizarre to watch. He has primarily partaken in exhibition matches, some of which have been against YouTube stars. The first was against Logan Paul, and then on Sunday, he faced off against Deji. Floyd...
Comments / 0