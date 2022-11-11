Read full article on original website
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to "extremely hardcore" work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
Gear Patrol
Yep, You Can Get Noise-Canceling Headphones for Less Than $100
The first really popular pair of headphones with active noise-cancellation was Bose's original QuietComforts (now known as the QC1). First introduced in 2000, they were wired over-ear headphones that, thanks to built-in technology, were able to electronically generate sound frequencies (called antiphases) that "actively" sought out and destroyed ambient sounds. Basically, you heard your music and very little else.
Holiday season: Check out these deals on gift items to shop for this year
Holiday season 2022 is already here — and with time ticking away, gifting can be stressful for many. Check out this list of gift ideas and deals for this holiday season.
Gear Patrol
Luxurious Unisex Gifts to Give This Year
Whether searching specifically for non-gendered gift options or seeking truly versatile ideas, your quest ends with John Hardy. The brand's all-season accessories elevate any look with class and polish, from striking jewelry to tasteful accessories. Classic Chain Bracelet. This chain bracelet is a perfect everyday piece that will match any...
Gear Patrol
Dockers's New Made-in-the-U.S.A. Collection Is a Step in a Different Direction
Dockers has to constantly remind shoppers it sells more than just brunch-friendly khaki bottoms. They've been a staple in most men's closets since the mid-80s, when Levi's launched the brand as a grown-up alternative to its jeans. Now, the brand's newest release proves it stayed current, not stagnant. Collectively called the Made in USA collection, the Original Chino, Crew Sweatshirt and Tee are made from scratch in the States, in oversized, fashion-forward fits.
Gear Patrol
The Best Outdoor Products of 2022
This story is part of the GP100, our list of the 100 best new products of the year. Over the past few years, the outdoors was for many of us the only refuge from an unstable and constantly shifting world; as a result, we came to better understand exactly what we want (and don't) in our outdoor gear. Brands responded with items that have their roots in customization — without the custom price tag. Think ski kits designed for adaptive athletes, multi-piece hiking apparel kits that can be mixed and matched, gloves with swappable liners and mountain bike helmets with micro-adjustment capabilities.
Gear Patrol
What Does the Red Dot on Your Apple Watch Mean?
Whether you're a first time Apple Watch owner or somebody that upgrades to the newest model every year, there are always things you can learn. Chief among them is learning what the various icons and symbols that appear on it actually mean. Apple has developed a number of icons and...
Gear Patrol
VW's Scout EV Brand: Everything You Need to Know
Volkswagen announced back in May they were reviving the Scout nameplate — from the International Harvester Scout — for a new American electric vehicle brand. Scout Motors will start with two vehicles, a pickup truck and a rugged SUV. Here’s what we know about VW's new Scout EV...
Gear Patrol
Build a Comfortable, Distraction-Free Workspace and Easily Crush the Workweek
These days, there's no telling where we may need to set up shop. From traditional or home offices to coffee shops or some random Airbnb, every space comes with distractions. Quality gear and tech will set you up for success no matter what your "view from the office today" Insta post reveals. First and foremost, you need a capable, reliable, portable computer. The fast and lightweight Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop is a solid, sleek and efficient choice around which you can build an efficient and healthy system. Add a few other necessary accessories and you'll be set to crush it, distractions be damned.
If you could compose a whole look from restaurant merch, what boxes would you check?
From Jon & Vinny's X Dickies to Burger She Wrote X Gallery Dept., there's an abundance of food and fashion items on the Family Style Fest menu.
Gear Patrol
The Best Electric Tea Kettles for Brewing the Perfect Cup
While there’s certainly some charm in “putting the kettle on,” waiting for the water to boil and listening for that high-pitched whistle, boiling water on the stove is not the best way to make a cup of tea these days. An electric kettle offers a number of advantages over a typical stovetop setup, including faster boiling times, more control over your water’s temperature, and in some cases, even pre-set modes for brewing specific types of tea. So if you’re looking for the absolute best way to brew a cup of tea in 2022, it’s worth investing in a nice electric tea kettle.
Gear Patrol
This Silver Pendant Necklace Is Made for Pickle Lovers
Pickles are a special food. The preserved cucumbers – either submerged in vinegar or brine — have been made for thousands of years and people are obsessed with the countless varieties. Case in point: the city of Pittsburgh holds a pickle festival in July aptly named Picklesburgh, and there's even a day devoted to the sour snack. While November 14 — National Pickle Day — may just be a reminder for many to pick up a jar of kosher dills on the way home from work, it can also be a chance to truly celebrate the humble food.
Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto turns 70
Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of iconic game series Donkey Kong, Mario, and Zelda turned 70 today.
Gear Patrol
Our Favorite Leather Footwear Brand Is Launching a Cologne
Founded in New York in 2013, Sabah is Mickey Ashmore's simple leather footwear brand, and it's all based on his time in Turkey. While working in Istanbul, he was gifted a pair of traditional leather slippers, which were Turkish by nature but not a part of the modern Turkish wardrobe. He wore them non-stop, earning compliments from both friends in the U.S. and Turkish natives. His obsession led to Sabah, and its first two products, the heeled Sabah and the backless Baba.
Gear Patrol
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
So you just bought a shiny new luxury watch made of stainless steel, with beautifully contrasting polished and brushed finishes. While most people don’t open the caseback where usually only a watchmaker would look, you’re not most people. There, surrounding the delicate clockwork mechanism, you find a ring made of — gasp — plastic? Are you horrified?
Gear Patrol
Start With These 5 Favorites for a Stylish Fall Overhaul
Fall fashion is hard to beat. When it's time to break out the cozy knits, flannels, jackets and boots we're all happy campers (especially if we're camping). But perhaps your go-to autumnal gear has seen better days. If you're in the market for some replacements, don't fret about losing that familiar feeling of your favorites. Start and end your seasonal wardrobe revamp journey with Huckberry, where you'll find all the fall items you need to stay comfortable and stylish for years to come. For inspiration and just a hint of what's on offer, check out our picks below.
Gear Patrol
Grab Hold of Success with the Best Grip Strengtheners
When you think of strength training, you probably conjure up images of long, sturdy barbells adorned with rotund, heavy weight plates ready to either be pushed or pulled for the sake of growing muscle mass. But there's one muscle group, and one piece of fitness equipment, that often gets forgotten, and sadly, it has possibly the biggest effect on your in-gym performance.
Gear Patrol
Introducing the 2022 GP100: The Best New Products of the Year
Look up the word “risk” on thesaurus.com, and you’ll come across a somewhat surprising synonym: opportunity. We’re willing to bet that a number of the brands that cracked this GP100, our annual roundup of the most impressive products of the year, made that not-so-obvious leap. Because...
