This story is part of the GP100, our list of the 100 best new products of the year. Over the past few years, the outdoors was for many of us the only refuge from an unstable and constantly shifting world; as a result, we came to better understand exactly what we want (and don't) in our outdoor gear. Brands responded with items that have their roots in customization — without the custom price tag. Think ski kits designed for adaptive athletes, multi-piece hiking apparel kits that can be mixed and matched, gloves with swappable liners and mountain bike helmets with micro-adjustment capabilities.

2 DAYS AGO