Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who was comedian Gallagher and what was his cause of death?
COMEDIAN, Gallagher, was known for smashing watermelons as a part of his iconic acts. On November 11, 2022, the 76-year-old icon passed away under hospice care in California. Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr - more famously known as Gallagher - was a pop culture phenomenon. Born on July 24, 1946, the...
wdhn.com
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76, TMZ reports
(WDHN)—Entertainment outlet TMZ is reporting famous comedian, Gallagher died at age 76. Per TMZ, Gallagher reportedly died while under hospice in Palm Springs early Friday morning due to massive organ failure. Gallagher got his break as a comedian after performing on the Tonight Show in 1975 and was known...
411mania.com
Standup Comedy Icon Gallagher Passes Away
Gallagher, the comedian best known for his watermelon-smashing antics, has passed away. Variety reports that the comic, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., passed at his home in Palm Springs of organ failure at the age of 76. He had been in poor health in recent years and had suffered several heart attacks.
‘Days of Our Lives’ legend John Aniston, father of actress Jennifer Aniston, dead at 89
Legendary soap opera star John Aniston, who captivated daytime audiences for more than three decades as the calculating Victor Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives,” died Friday, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed via social media. He was 89. In a Monday morning Instagram tribute to her father,...
Steven Spielberg Is Still Texting Michelle Williams Family Photos Over a Year After ‘Fabelmans’
Michelle Williams is now part of Steven Spielberg’s family for real. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress revealed that “The Fabelmans” director Spielberg still sends her photos of his parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, over a year after wrapping production on his autobiographical film. Williams plays Mitzi, based on Adler, while Paul Dano is Spielberg’s surrogate father as Burt Fabelman. “We’re still talking about his parents. We were just texting about his parents,” Williams said during the MoMA Contenders series panel post-screening. “I am still getting family photos, things I have never seen, and the archives and the memories and the love.” “The Fabelmans”...
wdhn.com
For Machine Gun Kelly in ‘Taurus,’ art imitates life
Colson Baker — popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox — stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on...
wdhn.com
‘Thicker, curvy’ women denied entry to bar; rant goes viral on social media
(KTLA) – Two women who are models and social media influencers say they were denied entry into a popular Los Angeles nightclub because of their size. Ella Halikas said a bouncer told her and fellow “curvy” model Alexa Jay that they couldn’t follow their friends into The Highlight Room in Hollywood.
wdhn.com
Best Venom Funko Pop toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Venom, an alien symbiote who burst onto the comics scene almost 40 years ago, has become a widely popular villain - and occasional hero. Often appearing battling against Spider-man, Venom has seen a pop culture resurgence in the last few years in tandem with a new, inspired film franchise.
Comments / 0