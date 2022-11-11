ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mother watches son get sworn into Air Force during Veterans Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade. Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County honors veterans with a free meal, show

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County hospitality community said, “thank you” to veterans on Friday with a meal and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The Sevier County Hospitality Alliance and The Stampede partnered together for a free meal, show and a special tribute to veterans. Called...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two meteor showers continue this week

This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. MEDIC competing in 35th Orange and Blue blood drive. 2022 Marks the 35th year for the Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition between MEDIC Regional Blood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
LENOIR CITY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

MoCo Brewing knows what it means to serve

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – At MoCo Brewing they have used the skills learned from the Brewing & Distilling Center to open a community focused bar & coffeeshop serving delicious beverages all year round. The MoCo Brewing Project or simply “MoCo Brewing” is a passion project of two veterans that...
WARTBURG, TN
KAT Adventures

The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition

I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
GRANDVIEW, TN
WATE

$5,000 in food donations helps Young-Williams feed their animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is thanking the community for the overwhelming support they received after finding themselves in urgent need of pet food. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the shelter shared that they were in urgent need of dog, cat and puppy food, because the shelter’s third-party vendor is facing logistic issues. At […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

12 best pet friendly hotels in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge TN

Years ago, we stopped at one of the massive flea markets in Sevierville, TN on a busy Saturday morning. This was back in the pre-eBay days when you could still occasionally find treasures at a flea market. Parking was scarce and we ended up down the road a bit. Walking...
GATLINBURG, TN

