Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
Mother watches son get sworn into Air Force during Veterans Parade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) ━ While many attended Knoxville’s 97th Veterans Day Parade, the event had a bigger impact for one mother as she watched her son at the parade. Audrey Hill was one of many faces in the crowd at the parade, where veterans from all over East Tennessee could be seen marching and riding […]
WATE
WATE
Answering the call: Knoxville veterans continue public service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Answering the call to serve. For four Knoxville first responders, answering that call has spanned a lifetime. We caught up with Knoxville Fire Department’s Captain Freddie Franklin and firefighter Jonathan Scott as well as Knoxville Police Department’s Sergeant Nelson Hamilton and Captain John Kiely. Four men, who before answering the call to serve their community, served their country.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County honors veterans with a free meal, show
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County hospitality community said, “thank you” to veterans on Friday with a meal and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The Sevier County Hospitality Alliance and The Stampede partnered together for a free meal, show and a special tribute to veterans. Called...
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
WATE
Two meteor showers continue this week
This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. MEDIC competing in 35th Orange and Blue blood drive. 2022 Marks the 35th year for the Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition between MEDIC Regional Blood...
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII
Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KFVS12
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
Community gathers to honor Chelsie Walker's life, mother speaks on the days looking for her daughter
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — 24-year-old Chelsie Walker went missing around Halloween. About a week later, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe county. The Madisonville community gathered to honor Walker and help her family. Tracy Smith, Walker's mother gave a heartfelt speech about her journey looking for...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WATE
MoCo Brewing knows what it means to serve
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – At MoCo Brewing they have used the skills learned from the Brewing & Distilling Center to open a community focused bar & coffeeshop serving delicious beverages all year round. The MoCo Brewing Project or simply “MoCo Brewing” is a passion project of two veterans that...
wvlt.tv
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested by Knoxville County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he allegedly sent 67 threatening text messages to his estranged wife, a police report said. Aaron Smith, 43, was reportedly kicked out of his home in October after a minor said Smith...
The Ultimate Waterfall Views -Tennessee Edition
I love waterfall chasing! If you've read my other articles, that statement is no surprise. However, there is something special about waterfalls you can hike to and see from every angle. These are typically harder to get to with a more strenuous hike, but there is nothing quite like seeing how different the waterfall looks from all angles. Here are three of my favorite waterfalls that you can see from multiple angles but get ready to put in some serious hiking if you want to see them all!
$5,000 in food donations helps Young-Williams feed their animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is thanking the community for the overwhelming support they received after finding themselves in urgent need of pet food. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the shelter shared that they were in urgent need of dog, cat and puppy food, because the shelter’s third-party vendor is facing logistic issues. At […]
thesmokies.com
12 best pet friendly hotels in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge TN
Years ago, we stopped at one of the massive flea markets in Sevierville, TN on a busy Saturday morning. This was back in the pre-eBay days when you could still occasionally find treasures at a flea market. Parking was scarce and we ended up down the road a bit. Walking...
