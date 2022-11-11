Read full article on original website
Tesla To Hold Delivery Event For The Semi On December 1
Only two weeks remain before Tesla finally starts deliveries of the Semi, a product it first showed in prototype form in December 2017. It has been a long wait of almost five years, but Tesla's electric semi truck will finally be delivered to the first customer, food and beverage giant Pepsi. The company will use Tesla Semi trucks at its Frito-Lay plant in Modesto and beverages facility in Sacramento (both in California).
BMW CEO Insists Brand Is Not Giving Up On Affordable EVs
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse insisted the marque is not abandoning affordable vehicles as it moves towards a completely electric lineup. Speaking with Reuters, Zipse insisted the Bavarian manufacturer was not "leaving the lower market segment". He also noted the importance of affordable vehicles, even for premium brands (via Reuters):. "Even...
CEO Jim Farley: Ford To Produce EV Components In-House For Success
Ford CEO Jim Farley has embraced electric cars, and the Big Three automaker is having plenty of success in the early stages of its transition to an electric car maker. However, in order to best compete with rivals, Ford will have to tweak its plans until it figures out what works best. Farley's latest idea takes the company back to its roots, shifting back to in-house production of EV components.
Tesla Has A Production Target Of 100 Semi Electric Trucks This Year
Tesla has been very secretive about the manufacturing of its Semi electric truck, which reportedly entered production in early October at a new building near the company's Giga Nevada plant. Back then, Electrek learned that the production equipment installed at Giga Nevada would enable a production of about five electric...
Volkswagen Delivers 500,000 ID. EVs One Year Ahead Of Schedule
Volkswagen has delivered 500,000 vehicles from its ID. family of electric vehicles worldwide since the first ID.3 models were handed over to customers in October 2020. The automaker has reached this production milestone one year earlier than planned, despite the persistently strained supply situation. The company says it's on track with the electrification of its vehicle fleet, and the delivery of half a million ID. electric vehicles—ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.6—confirms that VW's EVs are well received by customers.
Hyundai Motor Plug-In Car Sales In October 2022 Hit New High
Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in October amounted to 347,324 units, which is 12% more than a year ago. During the first 10 months of the year, the company sold 3,251,373 vehicles (up 0.4%). This is the first positive year-to-date sales result for the Hyundai Motor this year.
Tesla Reduces Model Y And Model 3 Delivery Times In China
According to a recent report published by Teslarati, the US electric automaker has reduced delivery times in China to just one week in some specific cases. This could either mean that after the recent Giga Shanghai factory upgrades Tesla is cranking out cars so quickly it can now deliver them almost immediately, or the demand for its vehicles is waning in the country.
General Motors To Announce Its EV Business Will Be Profitable Come 2025
General Motors wants to quickly expand its portfolio of electric vehicles in coming years, but it apparently doesn’t expect to make any money from selling them until 2025. This has not been confirmed yet, but according to one newly published report, GM chief executive officer Marry Barra will announce on November 17 that the company’s EVs will become profitable after the middle of the decade.
2023 Toyota Prius Unveiled In Europe As Plug-In Hybrid Only Model
Toyota has unveiled the fifth-generation Prius in Europe, which comes exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in the region. The all-new Prius Plug-in Hybrid is based on the automaker's second-generation GA-C platform of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that brings reduced weight and increased rigidity. The Prius Plug-in Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor that deliver significantly more power than the outgoing Prius Plug-in Hybrid—220 horsepower (164 kilowatts)—and greater efficiency.
Daihatsu To Use CATL's Batteries And Cell-To-Pack Technology
Daihatsu Motor Co., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota engaged in micro vehicles (kei cars), and CATL announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies. According to the agreement, CATL will provide a stable supply of lithium-ion EV batteries for the upcoming Daihatsu electric vehicles,...
Mercedes-Benz EQV Not As Fast As VW ID. Buzz In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The premium all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV van is very comfortable, but is it also suitable for long-distance travel?. Today we will take a look at the results from Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge, which is designed to test capabilities related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. The...
First McLaren EV Might Be Porsche Taycan-Rivaling Sedan
Even though McLaren was one of the first dedicated sports car and supercar makers to embrace electrification, when it created the P1 to rival the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 plug-in hybrids, it looks like its first electric car won’t follow the mid-engined two-seater formula. According to a new report, the Woking-based manufacturer will instead try to produce a Porsche Taycan rival as its first EV, as well as a related SUV.
Volkswagen’s Scout Motors Teases 2026 Electric SUV
With its sights set on established automakers and startups that already have electric 4x4s and pickups on sale, Volkswagen decided to revive and use the Scout name that it got the rights to as part of a merger with another company. It will be slightly late to the party, since...
Zoom Work Meetings Integrated Into Your Tesla: Coming Soon
Enjoy!
Gas Car Bans May Impact Mom-And-Pop Gas Shops The Most
Enjoy!
Watch Tesla FSD Beta Challenge GM's Self-Driving Cruise On Public Roads
We will say up front that this is certainly not a "race" in the typical sense of the word. However, the video above does determine whether a Tesla with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta package can beat a GM Cruise robotaxi from one destination to another. It's not about driving quickly, but rather, following the rules of the road and making safe but confident decisions.
Future Volkswagen ID.3 X Comes Into View Via Rendering
Last month Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer announced the company was “hard at work” creating an ID.3 crossover model (possibly called ID.3 X) to slot below the ID.4 in the lineup. He also announced that the vehicle would arrive before 2026 sporting a “dramatically different” design to its hatchback counterpart that would give it its own identity.
Tesla Model S Plaid Arrives In Europe, Higher Top Speed, Tow Hitch
The Tesla Model S Plaid has reportedly arrived in Europe, and it seems deliveries have started. This became somewhat clear after new Plaid owners posted various messages and images online. According to Teslarati, Plaid owners in Germany posted images of the Model S' Certificate of Conformity. A Certificate of Conformity...
Tesla Begins Full Self-Driving Beta V11 Rollout, Slowly At First
In typical Elon Musk style, Tesla started slowly rolling out its Full Self-Driving Capability beta package version 11 on November 11, 2022 (11/11), at 11:11 PM. For those unfamiliar, version 11 of the FSD Beta software is supposed to be a big step forward, and it's also the version Musk says will be widely released to all people in North America who have paid for the technology package.
Rimac Nevera Clocks 256 MPH, Becomes World's Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera has become the fastest electric production car in the world after setting a top speed of 412 km/h (256 mph) last month. The new record follows on from the Nevera's independently verified 8.582-second quarter-mile run in 2021, which made it the world's fastest accelerating production car. The...
