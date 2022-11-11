We will say up front that this is certainly not a "race" in the typical sense of the word. However, the video above does determine whether a Tesla with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta package can beat a GM Cruise robotaxi from one destination to another. It's not about driving quickly, but rather, following the rules of the road and making safe but confident decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO