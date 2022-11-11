Read full article on original website
Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law. Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent. Vance...
Grand jury indicts man on rape, kidnapping cold case charges
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we first brought you back in August. A grand jury indicted a man on rape and kidnapping charges in a cold case. Frederick Gandy was indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping, burglary, attempted murder, and armed robbery.
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
One woman dies in Monday morning car crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a Monday morning car accident in Columbus that left one person dead. 59-year-old Catherine Rigdon was driving one of the cars involved in the crash on Highway 45. She was traveling north. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Rigdon was taken to...
Webster County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Christmas toy drive
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa has a few more helpers this year and they’re in Webster County. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting its annual Christmas toy drive. Last year they collected enough toys to spread the love to...
Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
Amory man dies in overnight house fire on Sunday
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Amory man died after his house caught fire overnight. The blaze erupted at a home in the 700 block of 109th Street in Amory just before 11 last night. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said 67-year-old Larry Daniel died from smoke inhalation. Investigators said...
Officers gather at West Point City Hall for SRO basic course
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – School resource officers are there to protect students in the classroom but those officers also have to go back to school. Law enforcement cars were on the streets of downtown West Point today for the first school resource officer basic course. The 40-hour course...
WCBI is hosting blood drive today; no appointment necessary
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Blood donations tend to go down as the holidays approach, but the need all too often goes up. WCBI is helping to increase available blood supplies. We’ll be hosting a blood drive on November 15 from noon until 5 p.m. at our studios on 5th Street South in Columbus.
Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
Local groups team up to host turkey drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is just over a week away and three local groups are teaming up to make sure families have a turkey on the table. The Community Benefit Committee, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Columbus are hosting a turkey drive. They hope...
Volunteer fire station gets new name honoring former chief
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County will now bear the name of its longtime chief. Lowndes County Supervisors voted unanimously today to rename the Rural Hill Fire Station in memory of Wayne Doyle. Doyle served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years and...
Columbus Fire Department gives tips for heating safety
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the blast of cold air coming in this week and temperatures dropping to the 30s and 40s, people are starting to pull out their sweaters and space heaters. But before you plug in those space heaters don’t forget to review the safety rules.
Make sure to keep close eyes on your gifts during the holiday season
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s that time of the year when many people can’t wait to shop until they drop. But before you drop your gifts off in the car and walk away make sure they are safe and secure. People look forward to the holidays. Shopping...
Nothing but cold temperatures
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It got cold quick and it looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. Keep those jackets ready. MONDAY: Temperatures today are continuing the weekend trend of low to middle 50s. Luckily, the sky conditions are going to be mostly sunny. If you find yourself outside, staying in the sun will help you feel just slightly warmer. There is a 0% chance for any rain showers throughout the day.
Such a gloomy day, light at the end of the week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A low pressure system overnight brought rain showers across the Deep South last night and through this afternoon. Temperatures remained quite chilly today too!. TUESDAY NIGHT: Overcast cloud coverage will continue through the overnight hours. There is a weak high pressure system off to the West that...
Rain chance early as cold temperatures dig in
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures hover between the 50s and 40s for the high as our new colder pattern settles in. We have one more rain chance on tap early in the week before things dry out. MONDAY: Highs touch the upper 50s as partly cloudy skies and some sunshine...
Colder Air & Rain Arrives Tonight
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front will move through tonight and cause temperatures to drop significantly. TONIGHT: Windy and chilly! The cold front will drift in, but another small disturbance will also approach our area. This disturbance will cause a complex of showers to move in from the southwest by 10 PM. Light to moderate rainfall is possible overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler. Low near 42°.
Rain Moves In Tonight
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will move in and become widespread overnight. After showers clear out Tuesday, we’ll enter a stretch of dry weather. TONIGHT: Cold and soggy. Showers will move in and enter our western counties around 7 PM, then spread across the entire region overnight. Overcast skies. Low near 45°. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.25-0.75 inch.
