COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It got cold quick and it looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. Keep those jackets ready. MONDAY: Temperatures today are continuing the weekend trend of low to middle 50s. Luckily, the sky conditions are going to be mostly sunny. If you find yourself outside, staying in the sun will help you feel just slightly warmer. There is a 0% chance for any rain showers throughout the day.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO