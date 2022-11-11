Read full article on original website
Related
Crowley’s council candidate asked for recount of votes
In Crowley, the mayoral and chief of police elections will be run offs, but the council election for Ward 3 Division A is a recount.
theadvocate.com
This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro
A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
Weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead, no arrests
A weekend shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves one dead and no arrests.
brproud.com
La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
theadvocate.com
Amanda Martin becomes first woman, Black lawyer to serve as 15th JDC’s chief public defender
Amanda Martin always envisioned herself being the first at something. Growing up, the Lafayette native and sports lover thought she’d make history as a woman sportscaster, but that glass ceiling was shattered partly by Phyllis George and Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to host a network sports broadcast.
These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette
What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
calcasieu.info
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 7, 2022 – November 13, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of November 7, 2022 – November 13, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On November 14, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 31, 2022 – November 6, 2022.
Eunice News
Williams is elected Ville Platte mayor
For the first time in 12 years, the City of Ville Platte will have a new mayor as Ryan Leday Williams was elected with 54.46 percent of the vote in the election held Tuesday. “Today, I want to first and foremost give all of the glory, thanks, and honor to God,” said Williams. “It’s because of Him that I can say with God all things are possible. It is because of Him I can stand before you and say…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 14 Brette Hebert, 26, 500 block of College, Eunice. Probation warrant.
Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor
The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
Lafayette Road Becoming Dump Site and Major Eye Sore in The City
This is absolutely disgusting. I recently detoured to get to my son's school a few days ago and it sickened me what I saw on the side of the road. While I was on Lajaunie Road in Lafayette I first noticed a dead dog on the side of the road that did not appear to be hit by a vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Rachel Brown resigns as principal at Lafayette High; will remain until Thanksgiving break
Lafayette High School is looking for a new principal, after Rachel Brown recently submitted her resignation to the Lafayette Parish School System. Brown, who has been the principal at Lafayette High since 2019, will continue to operate as the lead administrator at the school until the Thanksgiving break. “I am...
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Bertrand Drive
Lafayette Police is on the scene of a major vehicle crash.
Comments / 0