For the first time in 12 years, the City of Ville Platte will have a new mayor as Ryan Leday Williams was elected with 54.46 percent of the vote in the election held Tuesday. “Today, I want to first and foremost give all of the glory, thanks, and honor to God,” said Williams. “It’s because of Him that I can say with God all things are possible. It is because of Him I can stand before you and say…

VILLE PLATTE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO