Evangeline Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La. corrections officer arrested for alleged relationship with inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A corrections officer in Avoyelles Parish was arrested for having a relationship with an inmate, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. Officials say that 30-year-old Christy Edwards admitted to having sexual conversations with the inmate through email. Edwards worked at...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Williams is elected Ville Platte mayor

For the first time in 12 years, the City of Ville Platte will have a new mayor as Ryan Leday Williams was elected with 54.46 percent of the vote in the election held Tuesday. “Today, I want to first and foremost give all of the glory, thanks, and honor to God,” said Williams. “It’s because of Him that I can say with God all things are possible. It is because of Him I can stand before you and say…
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 14 Brette Hebert, 26, 500 block of College, Eunice. Probation warrant.
EUNICE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Prisoner Attempts Escape By Leaping From 3rd Floor

The Rapides Parish Sheriff's Department has probably seen a lot of crazy stuff before, but this one had to be a first for those who saw it. It was approximately 11:38 am yesterday, Monday, November 12, when an inmate being transported from 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3 attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor parking garage.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

