Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 injured after shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating stabbing in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley

OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County police searching for missing adult male

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police issue alert for endangered missing man with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with dementia is considered endangered and missing by Middletown police after he drove away from his home in Butler County Saturday afternoon. Jasper Thomas, 81, was last seen driving his red truck away from his home on 14th Avenue in Middletown, Ohio around 1 p.m., according to police.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Thief caught on cam targeting Latonia residents

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Latonia residents are upset about a thief in the neighborhood. Nathan Golden and Wayne Simpson live on West 35th Street. They say the thief ransacked their car on Tuesday. “We woke up, got in the car. We noticed it was messy. We had cigarette butts in...
COVINGTON, KY
star64.tv

Family holds protest month after Bond Hill father's death

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just as deafening as the silence after Joshua Nettle’s death were the cries for justice Thursday evening outside the Bond Hill restaurant where he was killed. A handful of Nettles’ loved ones chanted “Justice for Josh” and “No justice, no peace” outside Bond Hill Café...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH

