Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
Fox 19
15-year-old pedestrian killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say. The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy...
Fox 19
2 shot on 1-75 in Cincinnati, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on Interstate 75 near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp Sunday night, Cincinnati police say. The two victims were found with non-life-threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. A vehicle also crashed the scene and was found near the guardrail, Lanter said. Police...
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
WKRC
2 injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Avondale Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say it happened in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center with unknown conditions. Police have not stated if...
WKRC
Police investigating stabbing in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a late-night stabbing in Westwood. It happened at a home on McKinley Avenue around 10:30 Friday night. Police say a man in his 40s is seriously hurt after being cut on the arm. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect. The...
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
WLWT 5
Man accused of leaving Oxford bar, intentionally setting fire in alley
OXFORD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to an arson in Uptown Oxford last month. Tyler Nichols of Oxford has been charged with aggravated arson. On Oct. 17, Oxford police were dispatched to an alley off E. Walnut Street for a report of an explosion. When they arrived, they saw a row of overflowing trash bins burning.
Fox 19
Victim shot in the head after bar fight at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a bar fight occurred at The Banks Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened inside the parking garage on East Second Street around 2:30 a.m. One other person was pistol-whipped and...
Fox 19
$8.27M bond set for 16-year-old suspected in trio of murders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $8.27 million for a total of 20 charges that include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Deters says Michael Madaris, 16, is accused of killing Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in October.
WLWT 5
Boone County police searching for missing adult male
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Boone County police are searching for a missing adult male on Saturday. Officials said that Joshua Lively, a 31-year-old, white male of Windingvine Court in Florence was last seen by his parents at their home on the evening of Friday, Nov. 11. Lively left the...
Fox 19
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
Fox 19
Middletown police issue alert for endangered missing man with dementia
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with dementia is considered endangered and missing by Middletown police after he drove away from his home in Butler County Saturday afternoon. Jasper Thomas, 81, was last seen driving his red truck away from his home on 14th Avenue in Middletown, Ohio around 1 p.m., according to police.
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
Thief caught on cam targeting Latonia residents
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Latonia residents are upset about a thief in the neighborhood. Nathan Golden and Wayne Simpson live on West 35th Street. They say the thief ransacked their car on Tuesday. “We woke up, got in the car. We noticed it was messy. We had cigarette butts in...
star64.tv
Family holds protest month after Bond Hill father's death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just as deafening as the silence after Joshua Nettle’s death were the cries for justice Thursday evening outside the Bond Hill restaurant where he was killed. A handful of Nettles’ loved ones chanted “Justice for Josh” and “No justice, no peace” outside Bond Hill Café...
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
