Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera

HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
HELENA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald's, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round

GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
VINCENT, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance

HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
HELENA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
riverregionsports.com

CLASS 6A 2ND ROUND: Homewood, costly penalties eliminate Pike Road

HOMEWOOD – Pike Road’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth down and a costly holding penalty eliminated last year’s Class 5A state champions from a chance to repeat in a higher classification on Friday night. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Kaleb...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham’s season ends with second round loss to St. Paul’s

PELHAM – After getting to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Pelham Panthers fell to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Saints, 38-7, on Friday night in Mobile. “Proud of our guys for competing,” Pelham coach Mike Vickery said postgame. “We didn’t have...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB ends losing streak, shuts out North Texas in the second half

UAB got its first victory in nearly a month Saturday afternoon with a big second half performance from its defense. The Blazers limited North Texas to 49 yards of total offense and zero points across the final two quarters, leading the hosts to grab a 41-20 victory at Protective Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Middle Schools From The Cutoff Area Compete In JEFCOED Cheer Exhibition 2022, Two Teams Finish In Top 4

The Pleasant Grove Middle School, Hueytown Middle School, McAdory Middle School and Oak Grove Jr High Cheer Squads competed at the Jefferson County Schools Cheer Exhibition 2022 at Clay Chalkville on Saturday, November 5, 2022. All the teams had amazing performances. All 4 squads competed in the Middle School Small Game Day Division along with Bragg, Corner, Irondale and Fultondale. In the 8 team division Oak Grove finished in 2nd place and Hueytown finished 4th.
HUEYTOWN, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
SYLACAUGA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

