Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round
GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
Shelby Reporter
Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance
HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
Samford defeats Chattanooga, wins Southern Conference title for first time since 2013
Michael Hiers threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Samford won the Southern Conference title with a 35-24 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday in a match-up between ranked teams. Samford (9-1, 7-0 Southern Conference), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, collected its first title since 2013...
thecutoffnews.com
Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Gadsden, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Gadsden. The West End High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on November 14, 2022, 11:30:00. The West End High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warrior stadium on Friday, Nov.11 after they faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills Rebels. Despite falling behind 3-0 at the half and leading by just two at 14-12 late in the game with...
riverregionsports.com
CLASS 6A 2ND ROUND: Homewood, costly penalties eliminate Pike Road
HOMEWOOD – Pike Road’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth down and a costly holding penalty eliminated last year’s Class 5A state champions from a chance to repeat in a higher classification on Friday night. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Kaleb...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s season ends with second round loss to St. Paul’s
PELHAM – After getting to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Pelham Panthers fell to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Saints, 38-7, on Friday night in Mobile. “Proud of our guys for competing,” Pelham coach Mike Vickery said postgame. “We didn’t have...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB ends losing streak, shuts out North Texas in the second half
UAB got its first victory in nearly a month Saturday afternoon with a big second half performance from its defense. The Blazers limited North Texas to 49 yards of total offense and zero points across the final two quarters, leading the hosts to grab a 41-20 victory at Protective Stadium.
Birmingham, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Mountain Brook High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Cornerstone Schools of Alabama basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
thecutoffnews.com
Middle Schools From The Cutoff Area Compete In JEFCOED Cheer Exhibition 2022, Two Teams Finish In Top 4
The Pleasant Grove Middle School, Hueytown Middle School, McAdory Middle School and Oak Grove Jr High Cheer Squads competed at the Jefferson County Schools Cheer Exhibition 2022 at Clay Chalkville on Saturday, November 5, 2022. All the teams had amazing performances. All 4 squads competed in the Middle School Small Game Day Division along with Bragg, Corner, Irondale and Fultondale. In the 8 team division Oak Grove finished in 2nd place and Hueytown finished 4th.
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The Varsity Trussville a men’s clothing store, ‘Giving Trussville men an identity’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Varsity Trussville at The Amari Curb Market, located at 109 Glenn Avenue beside Amari Curb, is designed to inspire the southern gentlemen’s closet for any occasion. The store’s appearance is not your traditional building; The Varsity is located in a renovated 1973 Airstream. Anna Page and T.J. Davis […]
Comments / 0