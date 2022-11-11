Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
fox10phoenix.com
Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona
It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
KTAR.com
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
AZFamily
Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state’s next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon serves up some of the best barbecue in Arizona
SUPERIOR, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Just an hour outside of Phoenix, you’ll find some of the best barbecue in the state. Silver King Smokehouse & Saloon opened in Superior during the pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry
Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
AZFamily
Spike in Flu cases being seen in the Valley
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Proposition 308 relates to providing in-state...
AZFamily
'Yellowstone' star bolsters efforts to bring back Mescal Movie Set
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is helping to lead efforts to bring back Mescal Movie Set as a filmmaking location. Smith got his start at Mescal, first as a stuntman, then as an actor.
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it.
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
5 Weird Laws In Arizona You Won't Believe Are Real
The state has some pretty unbelievable laws.
AZFamily
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
AZFamily
What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?
This week, Susan Campbell talked with experts about how to land those special toys on a budget, as well as some fun techy stocking stuffers!. US Supreme Court rules against Kelli Ward; Jan. 6 committee can obtain phone records. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Supreme Court has cleared the...
