Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
fox10phoenix.com

Retired stealth fighter makes its way across Arizona

It was quite a sight on Arizona highways as a stealth fighter jet is slowly making its way across the state. The decommissioned F-117 is making its way from Nevada to the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson. The aircraft, nicknamed Dark Angel, flew in the first Gulf War as well over former Yugoslavia in 1999.
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ABC 15 News

Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus

MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
AZFamily

Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state’s next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.
ABC 15 News

Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
azbigmedia.com

A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry

Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
SUPERIOR, AZ
AZFamily

Spike in Flu cases being seen in the Valley

Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the Arizona Governor's race for presumptive winner Katie Hobbs. Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'.
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily

New law expands number of votes that triggers recount in Arizona

As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be next Arizona governor over Kari Lake, AP projects. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hobbs is the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona...
AZFamily

Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
AZFamily

Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
AZFamily

What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?

This week, Susan Campbell talked with experts about how to land those special toys on a budget, as well as some fun techy stocking stuffers!
