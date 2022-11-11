Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
FOX Carolina
Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night. Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton...
North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
foxbaltimore.com
Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in North Carolina business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside a North Carolina business eating, bathing, and taking off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart in Asheville caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn Crook...
Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
Cyclist dies in crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A cyclist died in a crash Friday night in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on Patton Avenue. Police said the cyclist was traveling east when he was hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene. Police identified the cyclist as 45-year-old Jason Dean […]
Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
police1.com
SRO rams patrol car into suspect’s vehicle to stop pursuit near N.C. elementary school
BRYSON CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina school resource officer is being hailed a hero after ramming his patrol car into a suspect’s vehicle that was driving at high speeds during a pursuit near an elementary school. According to FOX News, Officer P.D. Hampton was driving to work...
WLOS.com
Pedestrian struck on Hendersonville Road in critical condition, investigation underway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during rainy conditions Thursday night, Nov. 10, at a busy Buncombe County intersection. A spokesperson for APD said a report came in at about 6:18 p.m. Thursday of a pedestrian being struck by a...
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Friday night. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro, suffering a […]
WXII 12
'I thought something was exploding': Winston-Salem neighbor describes shooting, car crash in Ardmore
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor described a shooting that involved a car crash that happened near his home in Ardmore. Winston-Salem police said they began getting calls about the shooting and a car crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. Based on their initial investigation, police said a suspect inside...
wcyb.com
Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Shots fired in High Point on Hamilton Street, house hit, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A house was hit by gunfire in High Point on Friday night. Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department. The incident reportedly started as a family dispute. There is no word on injuries at this time. Suspect information is also not available. This is […]
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
FOX Carolina
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
