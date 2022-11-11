ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, NC

WYFF4.com

FOX Carolina

Asheville Police investigating cyclist fatality

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police department says they’re investigating a fatal collision in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Patton Avenue around 10:17 p.m. last night. Officials say 45 year-old Jason Wyatt was riding his bicycle Eastbound near the 870 block of Patton...
ASHEVILLE, NC
foxbaltimore.com

Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in North Carolina business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside a North Carolina business eating, bathing, and taking off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart in Asheville caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn Crook...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a person was walking on the 800 block of Buxton Street when they located skeletal remains. The identity of the person found is not known at this time nor is their […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

WBTW News13

Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
wcyb.com

Woman arrested after multiple fake 911 calls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested in Carter County after an investigation into false reports made to 911 of a shooting and child abuse, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. According to police, Carter County deputies arrested Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

